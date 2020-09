Police Log: Sept. 1-Sept. 8, 2020

09-04-2020/12:20 am/THEFT -Sikes Hall

ACUPD completed a report after three students reported items being stolen from their rooms.

09-05-2020/2:04 am/DISTURBANCE -1300 BLK Washington

ACUPD responded to a report of an unknown male beating on the door of a residence. Officers located the subject nearby and determined that he was intoxicated and at the wrong address.

09-05-2020/9:10 pm/DISCHARGE OF FIREARM -1300 BLK Avenue E

ACUPD received several calls about shots fired in the area. Officers checked the area and spoke with citizens who heard the shots fired, but had not seen where the shots originated.

09-07-2020/10:10 am/THEFT -400 BLK EN 23rd

A student reported an unknown person stole his unlocked bicycle from the backyard of his off-campus residence.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-11

MOTORIST ASSIST/INFLATE TIRE-3

MOTORIST ASSIST/JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST/OTHER-1

MOTORIST ASSIST/UNLOCK-8

NOISE VIOLATION-1

OTHER-13

PARKING LOT PATROL-30

PARKING LOT VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-10

PATROL VEHICLE:REFUEL-8

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-83

RECKLESS DRIVING-2

REPORT WRITING-14

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-2

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

SPEIAL ASSIGNMENT-1

STAND BY-1

STOLEN VEHICLE-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-4

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3

THEFT-2

TRAFFIC HAZARD-1

TRAINING-3

VEHICLE COLLISION-2

WELFARE CHECK-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-46

ADVICE-2

ALARM-5

ANIMAL CALL-1

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-1

BARRICADES-2

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-9

BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)-1

CART PATROL-6

CHECK BUILDING-252

CLERY-3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WRANING-3

DIRECT TRAFFIC-4

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-2

DISTURBANCE-10

ESCORT-1

FIGHT-2

FIRE-4

FOOT PATROL-48

FOUND PROPERTY-3

HARRASSMENT-1

INFORMATION REPORT-6

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-14

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-20

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1

TOTAL: 668

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: Remember to be COVID Smart And Do Your Part. Wear a mask, use good hygiene, and remember that parties and gatherings must be kept to 10 persons or fewer.