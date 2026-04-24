Police log: Grounds employee damages car while weed-eating

4/16/2026 1145 hrs. Accident, Smith Adams Hall Lot

A student backed into another student’s vehicle in the Smith Adams Parking Lot. ACUPD responded and took a private party accident report.

4/16/2026 0915 hrs. Fraud, ACU Main Campus

A suspect passed a fraudulent check with an ACU account number to another individual. The investigation for fraud is ongoing.

4/15/2026 1000 hrs. Damaged Property, Golf Clubhouse

An ACU Landscape and Grounds employee was weed-eating and slung a rock into a parked vehicle. A report for the damage was completed.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 15 to April 21, 2026