The Optimist
You are here: Home / Showcase / Police log: Grounds employee damages car while weed-eating

Police log: Grounds employee damages car while weed-eating

by Leave a Comment

4/16/2026 1145 hrs. Accident, Smith Adams Hall Lot

A student backed into another student’s vehicle in the Smith Adams Parking Lot. ACUPD responded and took a private party accident report. 

4/16/2026 0915 hrs.  Fraud, ACU Main Campus

A suspect passed a fraudulent check with an ACU account number to another individual. The investigation for fraud is ongoing. 

4/15/2026 1000 hrs. Damaged Property, Golf Clubhouse    

An ACU Landscape and Grounds employee was weed-eating and slung a rock into a parked vehicle. A report for the damage was completed. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 15 to April 21, 2026

Alarm 2
Animal Call 2
Barricades 2
CCTV Review 2
Check Building  261
Directed Patrol 15
Disturbance 1
Dog Bite 1
Elevator Call 2
Escort 3
Event Support 4
Foot Patrol 13
Hit and Run  1
Information  2
Lock/Unlock Building  20
Lost Property 1
Monitor Lot  29
Jump Start 8
Motorist Assist Other 2
Inflate Tire 3
Vehicle Unlock 4
Moving Violation 1
Open Records Request 2
Other 18
Parking Lot Check 44
Parking Violation 3
Random Patrol 34
Standby 1
Suspicious Activity 1
Suspicious Person 3
Suspicious Vehicle 1
Theft 2
Vehicle Maintenance  10
Welfare Check 1

About Ashley Henderson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Showcase / Police log: Grounds employee damages car while weed-eating