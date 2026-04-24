Police log: Grounds employee damages car while weed-eating

4/16/2026 1145 hrs. Accident, Smith Adams Hall Lot
A student backed into another student’s vehicle in the Smith Adams Parking Lot. ACUPD responded and took a private party accident report.
4/16/2026 0915 hrs. Fraud, ACU Main Campus
A suspect passed a fraudulent check with an ACU account number to another individual. The investigation for fraud is ongoing.
4/15/2026 1000 hrs. Damaged Property, Golf Clubhouse
An ACU Landscape and Grounds employee was weed-eating and slung a rock into a parked vehicle. A report for the damage was completed.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 15 to April 21, 2026
|Alarm
|2
|Animal Call
|2
|Barricades
|2
|CCTV Review
|2
|Check Building
|261
|Directed Patrol
|15
|Disturbance
|1
|Dog Bite
|1
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|4
|Foot Patrol
|13
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information
|2
|Lock/Unlock Building
|20
|Lost Property
|1
|Monitor Lot
|29
|Jump Start
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|2
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Moving Violation
|1
|Open Records Request
|2
|Other
|18
|Parking Lot Check
|44
|Parking Violation
|3
|Random Patrol
|34
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|1
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Theft
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|10
|Welfare Check
|1
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