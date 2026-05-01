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Police log: Student reports laundry theft in Dillard

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4/24/2026 1500 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Edwards Hall Lot

An unknown suspect took property from an unlocked vehicle parked in Edwards Hall Lot. A report for BMV was taken. 

4/22/2026 1500 hrs.  Theft, Dillard Hall

A student reported someone stealing their laundry from the laundry room in Dillard Hall. The person was contacted and the items returned. 

4/22/2026 1130 hrs. Harassment, ACU Main Campus    

An ACU student reported a known individual calling and messaging them repeatedly after being warned to stop. A report for harassment was completed.  

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 22 to April 28, 2026 

Alarm 3
Alcohol Incident 1
Animal Call 1
Barricades 2
Burglary of Motor Vehicle 14
Check Building 239
Community Policing 1
Criminal Mischief 1
Direct Traffic 1
Directed Patrol 13
Disturbance 1
Elevator Call 1
Elevator Rescue 2
Escort 3
Event Support 10
False Alarm 1
Fight 1
Foot Patrol 11
Found Property 3
Harassment 1
Information 1
Information Report 1
Investigation 4
Lock/Unlock Facility 11
Motorist Assist Other 5
Noise Violation 1
Open Records Request 6
Other 13
Parking Lot Check 43
Parking Violation  3
Private Party Collision           1
Random Patrol 30
Standby 1
Suspicious Person 1
Theft  2
Tire Inflate 6
Training  2
Vehicle Maintenance  10
Vehicle Unlock 2
Welfare Check 1

 

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305. 

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