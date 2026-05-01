Police log: Student reports laundry theft in Dillard

4/24/2026 1500 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Edwards Hall Lot

An unknown suspect took property from an unlocked vehicle parked in Edwards Hall Lot. A report for BMV was taken.

4/22/2026 1500 hrs. Theft, Dillard Hall

A student reported someone stealing their laundry from the laundry room in Dillard Hall. The person was contacted and the items returned.

4/22/2026 1130 hrs. Harassment, ACU Main Campus

An ACU student reported a known individual calling and messaging them repeatedly after being warned to stop. A report for harassment was completed.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 22 to April 28, 2026

Alarm 3 Alcohol Incident 1 Animal Call 1 Barricades 2 Burglary of Motor Vehicle 14 Check Building 239 Community Policing 1 Criminal Mischief 1 Direct Traffic 1 Directed Patrol 13 Disturbance 1 Elevator Call 1 Elevator Rescue 2 Escort 3 Event Support 10 False Alarm 1 Fight 1 Foot Patrol 11 Found Property 3 Harassment 1 Information 1 Information Report 1 Investigation 4 Lock/Unlock Facility 11 Motorist Assist Other 5 Noise Violation 1 Open Records Request 6 Other 13 Parking Lot Check 43 Parking Violation 3 Private Party Collision 1 Random Patrol 30 Standby 1 Suspicious Person 1 Theft 2 Tire Inflate 6 Training 2 Vehicle Maintenance 10 Vehicle Unlock 2 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.