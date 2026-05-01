Police log: Student reports laundry theft in Dillard

4/24/2026 1500 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Edwards Hall Lot
An unknown suspect took property from an unlocked vehicle parked in Edwards Hall Lot. A report for BMV was taken.
4/22/2026 1500 hrs. Theft, Dillard Hall
A student reported someone stealing their laundry from the laundry room in Dillard Hall. The person was contacted and the items returned.
4/22/2026 1130 hrs. Harassment, ACU Main Campus
An ACU student reported a known individual calling and messaging them repeatedly after being warned to stop. A report for harassment was completed.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 22 to April 28, 2026
|Alarm
|3
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Animal Call
|1
|Barricades
|2
|Burglary of Motor Vehicle
|14
|Check Building
|239
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Mischief
|1
|Direct Traffic
|1
|Directed Patrol
|13
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Call
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|2
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|10
|False Alarm
|1
|Fight
|1
|Foot Patrol
|11
|Found Property
|3
|Harassment
|1
|Information
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|4
|Lock/Unlock Facility
|11
|Motorist Assist Other
|5
|Noise Violation
|1
|Open Records Request
|6
|Other
|13
|Parking Lot Check
|43
|Parking Violation
|3
|Private Party Collision
|1
|Random Patrol
|30
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Theft
|2
|Tire Inflate
|6
|Training
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|10
|Vehicle Unlock
|2
|Welfare Check
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
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