My case for being pro-life

By writing this I know I am putting myself on thin ice.

As a straight, white, unmarried male with no children of my own, I understand that I do not have much of a leg to stand on in today’s society when arguing the case against being pro-choice.

However, I want to propose that maybe there is a way to approach being pro-life while still considering the common arguments for the pro-choice case.

The arguments often associated with being pro-choice, especially for pro-choice Christians, are that of cases of incest, rape and health-concerns regarding the pregnancy.

While I am not going to offer my opinion on these cases, especially since I have not encountered these, I understand the logic that is used to justify being pro-choice when considering these cases.

Nonetheless, I believe Christians should be promoting pro-life beliefs outside of them.

This should be done not to combat any notion of women’s rights or body autonomy (another topic I will not get into) but rather to get others to recognize the sanctity of God’s creation.

Many and most Christians believe that each child that is born has already been created and envisioned by God before they were formed in the womb.

Jeremiah 1:5 says, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” Although this is directed to Jeremiah contextually, it would not be overreaching to apply this verse to ourselves.

Therefore, if we understand this concept, then what logic would there be if God created a child of His for us to then decide against it?

Of course, there are elements outside of our control that can be used to argue against this (i.e. when an infant is stillborn), but I don’t think this should change where we stand.

There are things we do not understand that God lets happen, but as believers, this should not force us to make decisions for Him.

When a child is aborted because the family isn’t “economically stable” or because he/she has a birth defect that will “negatively impact how they live,” the parents or mother have made the decision that God is not powerful enough to change that.

A modern society does not hinder God’s miracles.

In the end, I believe we should not be actively fighting for the case of abortion, but rather for God to intervene in every way possible.

When we are left with the tough decision, we should begin teaching ourselves to turn to Him first because if we trust His wisdom, then we know that we have definitely made the right decision.