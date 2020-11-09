Police log: Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2020

10-28-2020/8:35 am/HIT&RUN Location: VIP Lot-Ambler

ACU facilities report that a vehicle struck and damaged the fence at Wildcat Stadium near the trash compactor.

10-29-2020/11:20 pm/NOISE VIOLATION Location: ACU Drive Souths

ACPUD responded to a report of loud music/yelling in the area of the WPAC. Officers contacted some students who were sitting in a vehicle who were playing music and singing. No action, students lowered volume.

10-31-2020/2:03 am/NOISE VIOLATION Location: 1400 Washington Blvd

ACUPD responded to a noise violation at the above location. Officers spoke with the tenant who was closing the party down. No action.

10-31-2020/3:26 am/ASSAULT Location: 1000 Musken Rd.

ACUPD investigated a roommate altercation that occurred off-campus at the above location. Officers arrested one subject for Assault and transported them to Taylor County Jail.

10-31-2020/3:32 am/ALCOHOL INCIDENT Location: Mabee Hall

ACUPD responded to the above location on a report of students consuming alcohol. Officers contacted the individuals and issued Class C citations for Minor In Consumption Of Alcohol.

11-1-2020/2:20 pm/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF Location: 1900 Campus Ct

A citizen reported unknown juveniles were throwing rocks at her vehicle, then running off. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-14

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-7

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-5

NOISE VIOLATION-11

OTHER-11

PARKING LOT PATROL-40

PARKING VIOLATION-3

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-4

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-8

RANDOM PATROL-38

REPORT WRITING-16

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-5

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-3

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-2

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-3

SUSPICIOUS ITEM-2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-1

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3

TRAINING-1

VEHICLE COLLISION-2

WELFARE CHECK-3

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIITY-53

ADVICE-1

ALARM-1

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-1

ANIMAL CALL-1

ASSAULT-1

ASSIST-3

BARRICADES-5

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-13

CHECK BUILDING-230

CLERY-4

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-3

DIRECT TRAFFIC-2

DISTURBANCE-2

FOOT PATROL-47

FOUND PROPERTY-5

HIT AND RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-4

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-23

LOST PROPERTY-2

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-16

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-1

TOTAL: 605

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: Your COVID prevention effort are working, Wildcats! Let’s not let our guard (or our masks) down!