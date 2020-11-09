Police log: Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2020

10-28-2020/8:35 am/HIT&RUN Location: VIP Lot-Ambler
ACU facilities report that a vehicle struck and damaged the fence at Wildcat Stadium near the trash compactor.
10-29-2020/11:20 pm/NOISE VIOLATION Location: ACU Drive Souths
ACPUD responded to a report of loud music/yelling in the area of the WPAC. Officers contacted some students who were sitting in a vehicle who were playing music and singing. No action, students lowered volume.
10-31-2020/2:03 am/NOISE VIOLATION Location: 1400 Washington Blvd
ACUPD responded to a noise violation at the above location. Officers spoke with the tenant who was closing the party down. No action.
10-31-2020/3:26 am/ASSAULT Location: 1000 Musken Rd.
ACUPD investigated a roommate altercation that occurred off-campus at the above location. Officers arrested one subject for Assault and transported them to Taylor County Jail.
10-31-2020/3:32 am/ALCOHOL INCIDENT Location: Mabee Hall
ACUPD responded to the above location on a report of students consuming alcohol. Officers contacted the individuals and issued Class C citations for Minor In Consumption Of Alcohol.
11-1-2020/2:20 pm/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF Location: 1900 Campus Ct
A citizen reported unknown juveniles were throwing rocks at her vehicle, then running off. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them.
ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-14
MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-7
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-5
NOISE VIOLATION-11
OTHER-11
PARKING LOT PATROL-40
PARKING VIOLATION-3
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-4
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-8
RANDOM PATROL-38
REPORT WRITING-16
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-5
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-3
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-2
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-3
SUSPICIOUS ITEM-2
SUSPICIOUS PERSON-1
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3
TRAINING-1
VEHICLE COLLISION-2
WELFARE CHECK-3
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIITY-53
ADVICE-1
ALARM-1
ALCOHOL INCIDENT-1
ANIMAL CALL-1
ASSAULT-1
ASSIST-3
BARRICADES-5
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-13
CHECK BUILDING-230
CLERY-4
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-3
DIRECT TRAFFIC-2
DISTURBANCE-2
FOOT PATROL-47
FOUND PROPERTY-5
HIT AND RUN-1
INFORMATION REPORT-4
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-23
LOST PROPERTY-2
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-16
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY-1
TOTAL: 605
POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: Your COVID prevention effort are working, Wildcats! Let’s not let our guard (or our masks) down!
