Continue to fight against COVID-19 fatigue

COVID-19 fatigue is a real thing; we’ve been in this pandemic for eight months now. Whether or not you’ve gotten sick or even known someone who has gotten sick, coronavirus has left its effect on everybody.

For college students specifically, it’s important to understand that this semester was completely not normal and exhausting. Zoom has taken away snow days, breaks and weekends for us as we continue to do the same amount of work and studying without the same level of instruction that in-person classes provide.

Twitter is full of jokes about ‘burn out’, but it’s important to recognize when you’re starting to feel that stress.

Finals, in addition to online classes and the pandemic, are exhausting so be sure to keep track of your personal mental and physical COVID fatigue.

As usual, self care is always recommended to make yourself feel better but self care isn’t sitting on Tik Tok and snapchat for hours on end. Coming up with a project to work on to keep yourself busy outside of school may be beneficial for destressing; shopping isn’t exactly ideal this year so use that time to make personal gifts for family and friends.

Getting out of the house safely is also important; going to the gym might not be an option, but getting out and going on a run may be an option. Spend time with the family that you can over the holidays and set up zoom meetings with your college friend group. Be sure not to completely isolate yourself.

You’ve most likely heard these tips a thousand different times before, but it doesn’t make them less important. Taking care of yourself should always be a top priority.