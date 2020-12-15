Police log: Nov. 28-Dec. 6, 2020

12-1-2020/9:00 pm/ALCOHOL INCIDENT Location: Dillard Hall
The Resident Director for Dillard Hall discovered alcohol in an unoccupied dorm room during
Winter Break inspections and turned it over to ACUPD. No possession established; no offense
notated. Alcohol was destroyed.
12-2-2020/2:20 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Smith Hall
The Resident Director for Smith Hall discovered drug paraphernalia in an unoccupied room
during Winter Break inspections. No possession established, ACUPD confiscated the items for
destruction.
12-3-2020/9:40 pm/DISTURBANCE Location: 1400 Westheimer Rd
A citizen reported that she heard a woman yelling. Officers checked the area and found two
females standing outside in a verbal altercation. The officer spoke with the females who stated
that they were yelling, but everything was fine.
12-4-2020/2:51 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Morris Hall
The Resident Director for Morris Hall discovered drug paraphernalia in an unoccupied room
during Winter Break inspections. No possession established, ACUPD confiscated the items for
destruction.
12-5-2020/3:03 am/DISCHARGE OF FIREARM Location: 800 Green Valley Dr.
ACUPD officers assisted APD officers on a report of a subject discharging a firearm. Officers
searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect or possible vehicle.
ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS
LOST PROPERTY-4
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS :CCTV-18
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-7
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-4
OTHER-12
PARKING LOT PATROL-53
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-10
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-9
RANDOM PATROL-31
REPORT WRITING-10
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-2
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3
TRAFFIC HAZARD-1
TRAFFIC STOP-2
ADMNISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-60
ADVICE-1
ALARM-5
ALCOHOL INCIDENT-2
ASSIST-1
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-13
CCTV REVIEW-3
CHECK BUILDING-347
CLERY-5
DIRECT TRAFFIC-1
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1
DISTURBANCE-2
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-2
EVENT SUPPORT-4
FOOT PATROL-53
FOUND PROPERTY-1
INFORMATION REPORT-2
INVESTIGTION FOLLOW UP-6
TOTAL: 683
Police Chief Tip Of The Week: Thanks Wildcats for doing your part to stay COVID-safe
and getting us through the Fall Semester.
