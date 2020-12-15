Police log: Nov. 28-Dec. 6, 2020

12-1-2020/9:00 pm/ALCOHOL INCIDENT Location: Dillard Hall

The Resident Director for Dillard Hall discovered alcohol in an unoccupied dorm room during

Winter Break inspections and turned it over to ACUPD. No possession established; no offense

notated. Alcohol was destroyed.

12-2-2020/2:20 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Smith Hall

The Resident Director for Smith Hall discovered drug paraphernalia in an unoccupied room

during Winter Break inspections. No possession established, ACUPD confiscated the items for

destruction.

12-3-2020/9:40 pm/DISTURBANCE Location: 1400 Westheimer Rd

A citizen reported that she heard a woman yelling. Officers checked the area and found two

females standing outside in a verbal altercation. The officer spoke with the females who stated

that they were yelling, but everything was fine.

12-4-2020/2:51 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Morris Hall

The Resident Director for Morris Hall discovered drug paraphernalia in an unoccupied room

during Winter Break inspections. No possession established, ACUPD confiscated the items for

destruction.

12-5-2020/3:03 am/DISCHARGE OF FIREARM Location: 800 Green Valley Dr.

ACUPD officers assisted APD officers on a report of a subject discharging a firearm. Officers

searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect or possible vehicle.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

LOST PROPERTY-4

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS :CCTV-18

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-7

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-4

OTHER-12

PARKING LOT PATROL-53

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-10

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-9

RANDOM PATROL-31

REPORT WRITING-10

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-2

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3

TRAFFIC HAZARD-1

TRAFFIC STOP-2

ADMNISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-60

ADVICE-1

ALARM-5

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-2

ASSIST-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-13

CCTV REVIEW-3

CHECK BUILDING-347

CLERY-5

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1

DISTURBANCE-2

DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-2

EVENT SUPPORT-4

FOOT PATROL-53

FOUND PROPERTY-1

INFORMATION REPORT-2

INVESTIGTION FOLLOW UP-6

TOTAL: 683

Police Chief Tip Of The Week: Thanks Wildcats for doing your part to stay COVID-safe

and getting us through the Fall Semester.