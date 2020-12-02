The holidays should not be “cancelled”

Students celebrate the lighting of the GATA fountain Christmas tree at the Litmas event. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

Celebrating holidays during this year has been quite the controversial topic.

While at the height of the COVID-19 scare, it was almost the herd mindset that celebrations such as the Fourth of July were not going to be enjoyed as they had in the past, if at all.

Local, state and federal governments recommended the nation to be as secluded as possible to continue preventing the spread of coronavirus, especially during holidays where large gatherings would be likely.

However, coming off of the heels of Thanksgiving, it feels as if many of us are not heeding to government recommendations as much as we once would have.

From observation I’ve had over the break, I can confirm that not everyone is abiding to the 10-or-less rule that has been pushed into everyone’s heads.

So what, if anything, changed?

One hypothesis, which is probably somewhat likely, is that nothing changed and that we have just become more relaxed at hiding our thoughts and actions during this pandemic.

I believe those that desire to have community however they wish during this time without regard to government ordinances have been doing so since the beginning and have become braver gallivanting their “civil disobedience.”

Another idea is that certain traditions have been too important to give up, even if many of us are heeding the regulations.

I don’t believe those in this category are purposefully going against anyone, rather I think they are just trying to enjoy the few things they can before they have to return to the dreadful life cycles the virus has forced upon us.

However, I believe there is one thing that stands above all else when considering gatherings for the holidays this year.

The idea that since the country has not stopped, neither should they.

We are told we must not gather in groups of more than 10, yet we are allowed to attend restaurants in various capacities.

Counties across the state have told us to not have anyone who isn’t immediate family over for Thanksgiving, yet we are allowed to attend classrooms and workspaces with people we barely know.

My point with the long exposition is to say to enjoy the holidays however you want.

If that means being alone, if that means with your mom and dad or if that means with your entire extended family, enjoy these holidays.

Do not be threatened by the politicians you barely know to avoid your family. Do not use your pride to prevent others from seeing their loved ones. Enjoy this time however you see fit.

Most importantly, remember to have a merry Christmas, happy holidays and happy New Year.