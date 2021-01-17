Police log: Jan. 5-12, 2020

1-6-2021/10:58 am/DISTURBANCE Location: 800 EN 13th St.

ACUPD and APD officers responded to a disturbance call involving a juvenile. The officers determined the juvenile involved in the verbal argument departed prior to the officer’s arrival and everything was ok.

1-7-2021/1:07 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: University Church Of Christ Parking Lot

A citizen reported she observed a subject trying to enter her locked vehicle in the parking lot but left prior to ACUPD’s arrival. An ACUPD officer’s investigation determined the subject was not trying to enter the vehicle but was placing advertisements on the windshield.

1-9-2021/11:29 am/FIGHT Location: 500 EN 21st St.

A citizen reported subjects were outside fighting and one of the subjects had an axe. ACUPD officers and APD officers separated the subjects and controlled the situation. No one was harmed.

1-10-2021/1:28 pm/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF Location: Moody Coliseum

A citizen reported he witnessed four male students throw snowballs at the above location and shatter a window. Incident is pending investigation.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-11

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-2

NOISE VIOLATION-2

OTHER-10

PARKING LOT PATROL-44

PARKING VIOLATION-1

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-7

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-8

RANDOM PATROL-56

RECKLESS DRIVING-1

REPORT WRITING-8

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-3

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-5

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4

TRAFFIC HAZARD-3

TRAFFIC STOP-5

VEHICLE COLLISION-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-59

ALARM-12

ANIMAL CALL-1

ASSIST-1

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-16

CCTV REVIEW-1

CHECK BUILDING-290

CLERY-5

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1

DISTURBANCE-4

FIGHT-2

FOOT PATROL-32

FOUND PROPERTY-2

HARASSMENT-2

INFORMATION REPORT-2

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-10

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-26

MISSING PERSON-3

TOTAL: 647

**NO POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK DUE TO ACUPD POLICE CHIEF TRANSITION**