Ted Cruz won’t resign, but that doesn’t mean we should just move on

Last week, Texas experienced a statewide emergency due to a winter storm that caused power outages and water shortages in multiple big cities across the state. The state was in a tight spot, not all prepared for this kind of winter weather and many people were desperate just to find food, water and warmth.

The storm made its way to national media outlets, drawing attention from many northern states whose elected officials offered help and resources. This begs the question: What did our elected officials do?

Well for one, Ted Cruz saw it as the perfect opportunity for a beach getaway which was the worst move he could have made. His approval ratings have dropped nearly 20% among Republican supporters and many are calling for his resignation.

However, he won’t resign. He’s a Republican Senator in Texas; it’s just not going to happen, but there is a way we can change things still.

People need to hold on to the fire and hold on to the drive that they are using in attempts to get a resignation and use that to campaign for new officials to take his place in the Senate.

Ted Cruz is among many Republican senators who sided with former president Donald Trump saying the 2020 elections results were ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent.’ That’s already a bad look for Cruz and on top of that, we watch as he continues to put himself before his constituents in Texas.

There is more than enough reason to vote him out of office when the time comes and that’s what people should focus on, continually campaigning against him instead of hoping for a resignation.

People should focus on the good they can do by campaigning and voting rather than screaming on Twitter about how angry they are. Yes, Twitter rants are a place to start and do get people’s attention, but rarely cause change. The anger many Texans are feeling after this week should not be ignored and should play a part in the next election of Senators.