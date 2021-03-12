Police log for the week of Feb. 23-March 2, 2021

02-24-2021/3:07 am/DISTURBANCE Location: Gardner Hall Parking Lot

A citizen reported that she heard screaming coming from a vehicle parked at the above location. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the individuals and they advised that they were having a heated discussion. Both parties checked out OK.

02-24-2021/5:25 pm/HIT & RUN Location: Teague Special Events Center Lot

A citizen reported that someone struck their vehicle while it had been parked on campus.

02-26-2021/12:18 pm/HARASSMENT Location: 2066 Roundtree Dr.

A student reported for the past few months that another student was continuously calling and texting them by phone using different numbers. The incident is being investigated.

02-28-2021/7:20 pm/PROWLER Location: 200 College Dr.

A citizen reported seeing a male in the backyard of a residence and when he inquired, the male stated he was looking for his headphones. The citizen stated the house was vacant and no one had moved in. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIITY-37

ADVICE-1

ALARM-4

ASSIST-4

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-10

CHECK BUILDING-255

CLERY-5

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DISTURBANCE-3

EVENT SUPPORT-1

FINGERPRINTING SERVICE-1

FIRE-2

FOOT PATROL-44

FOUND PROPERTY-4

HARASSMENT-1

HIT & RUN-3

INFORMATION REPORT-1

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-15

LOST PROPERTY-2

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSTY ASSETS: CCTV-17

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSTY ASSETS-4

MONITOR FACILITY LOT-10

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-7

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-3

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-2

OTHER-6

PARKING LOT PATROL-48

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-7

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PROWLER-1

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-43

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-6

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-5

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-3

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-1

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-1

TRAFFIC HAZARD-2

TRAINING-5

VEHICLE COLLISION-1

WELFARE CHECK-1

TOTAL: 577

Interim Police Chief Motz Tip Of The Week: If you are involved in any type of vehicle collision on campus, please contact ACUPD and an officer will respond. Remember, we are available 24/7