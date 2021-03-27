Police log for week of March 2-March 16, 2021

**This covers a two week period, including Spring Break**

3-3-2021/11:45 a.m./THEFT Location: University Park Apartments

A student reported that an unknown person stole her bicycle that was locked to a stairwell at the above location. Officers reviewed the video from the area and observed a white male the day before at 7:00 p.m. cut the chain and take the bicycle.

3-3-2021/4:50 p.m./BURGLARY Location: 200 College Dr.

A citizen reported an unknown person entered their residence while they were away and ransacked the apartment.

3-7-2021/12:26 p.m./NOISE VIOLATION Location: Elmer Gray Stadium

A citizen complained about the loud music coming from Elmer Gray Stadium. Officer spoke with staff in the press box and they turned the music down.

3-10-2021/3:05 p.m./URINATING IN PUBLIC Location: Hardin Administration Building

A citizen reported seeing a White male urinating in front of the above location. Officers checked the area and located the suspect. The suspect was issued a Class C Citation.

3-12-2021/7:42 a.m./INDECENT EXPOSURE Location: Lunsford Trail

A citizen reported a male subject exposing himself to her while she was in her vehicle parked at 900 EN 16th St. Officers searched the area ad located the male subject and issued him a Criminal Trespass Warning. Indecent Exposure charges are pending.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

911 CALL-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-91

ADVICE-1

ALARM-14

ARRESTED SUBJECT-2

ASSIST-1

BARRICADES-5

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-36

BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLES)-1

BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)-2

CART PATROL-2

CHCK BUILDING-422

CLERY-8

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-1

DIRECT TRAFFIC-2

DISTURBANCE-9

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1

ESCORT-4

FOOT PATROL-45

FOUND CHILD-1

FOUND PROPERTY-9

INDECENT EXPOSURE-1

INFORMATION REPORT-3

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-18

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-33

MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS-4

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-24

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-7

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-6

NOISE VIOLATION-4

OTHER-28

PARKING LOT PATROL-79

PARKING VIOLATION-3

PATROL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE-15

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-12

RANDOM PATROL-72

RECKLESS DRIVING-1

REPORT WRITING-10

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-5

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-4

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-3

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-6

SUSPICIOUS VEHCLE-6

THEFT-1

TRAFFIC STOP-3

TRAINING-7

URINATING IN PUBLIC-1

VEHUCLE COLLISION-2

TOTAL: 1018

Interim Police Chief Motz Tip Of The Week: Spring time is here and more people are out walking, running and riding bicycles. Please pay attention when driving and remember that it is against the law to read, write or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped.