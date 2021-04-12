Let’s revive Sing Song’s traditions when normal returns

With all of the changes surrounding this year’s Sing Song, including some of the biggest fraternities and sororities dropping out, it doesn’t feel like the Sing Song we’re used to.

Arguably, two of the things that make Sing Song what it is are community and creativity. With limitations on the number of participants in each act and the new rule requiring acts to keep original lyrics to all songs used, there doesn’t seem to be much of either.

While university hasn’t released details about next year’s Sing Song, many are questioning whether the same rules will apply. If the renovations to Moody Coliseum aren’t finished in time, we could be forced to do it at a smaller, alternate location once again.

With no other pandemic-related regulations in place, can we assume this Sing Song, which is supposed to be a return to the Sing Song events of the 50s, is setting a precedent for the future?

An event that used to pack Moody several nights in a row, bringing in hundreds of students as well as their families and various alumni, is set to have the smallest audience it has experienced possibly since its inception.

An event that used to bring all classes and Greek life together includes less than 200 students.

For this year, Sing Song as we know it is not what we wanted it to be. Let’s just hope that these rules and lack of involvement are due to the pandemic and not a sign of what is to come.