Police log for March 30-April 13, 2021

**NOTE** This covered a two week period due to the representative at ACUPD being out with an illness

03-30-2021/10:40 a.m./BURGLARY (BUSINESS) Location: Wildcat Stadium

During the course of an investigation, officers were reviewing CCTV surveillance and discovered two subjects in a Volkswagen Jetta, red in color, drive up Powell’s Lot and enter the above location. The subjects entered the tunnel and manipulated the lock to the center equipment room door to gain entry. The incident is under investigation.

04-01-2021/12:57 a.m./INTOXICATED DRIVER Location: 2300 Campus Ct.

An ACUPD officer stopped a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign. During the course of the traffic stop, the officer determined the driver showed signs of intoxication. Upon conducting a field sobriety test, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated. The driver submitted to a breath test with results of 0.196 and 0.197. The driver was booked into Taylor County Jail.

04-06-2021/11:04 p.m./DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Gardner Hall

ACUPD was contacted referencing a smell of marijuana coming from a dorm room at the above location. Upon investigation, the officer spoke with the student and took possession of the marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The student was issued a Class C Citation.

04-09-2021/2:02 p.m./DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: University Park Apartments

ACUPD was contacted in reference of a smell of marijuana coming from an apartment at the above location. Upon investigation, the officer spoke with a non-student who was found in possession of marijuana inside of a cigar wrapped in tin foil. The non-student was issued a Class C Citation.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-96

ADVICE-2

ALARM04

ANIMAL CALL-4

ASSAULT-1

BARRICADES-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-22

BURGLARY (BUSINESS)-1

BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-1

BURGLARY (STORAGE SHED)-2

CART PATROL-2

CHECK BUILDING-394

CLERY-10

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-3

DATING VIOLENCE-1

DIRECT TRAFFIC-3

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1

DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-2

ESCORT-5

EVENT SUPPORT-1

FOOT PATROL-54

FOUND PROPERTY-12

FRAUDULENT USE OR POSSESSION OF ID INFORMATION-2

HARASSMENT-1

INFORMATION REPORT-3

INTOXICATED DRIVER-1

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-33

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-45

MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS-5

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-2

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-31

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-8

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-4

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-5

NOISE VIOLATION-2

OTHER-20

PARKING LOT PATROL-77

PARKING VIOLATION-6

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-18

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-13

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-60

RECKLESS DRIVING-1

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-29

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-6

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-1

SEX OFFENSE-1

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-1

STALKING-1

STOLEN VEHICLE-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-10

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4

THEFT-4

TRAFFIC HAZARD-2

TRAFFIC STOP-6

TRAINING-7

VEHICLE COLLISION-4

WELFARE CHECK-3

TOTAL CALLS: 1049

**Interim Police Chief Motz Tip Of The Week** Help keep our campus safe by reporting any suspicious activity or concerns to ACUPD. Remember, we are available 24/7.