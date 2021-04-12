Police log for week of March 23-30, 2021

3-26-2021/7:40 p.m./NOISE VIOLATION Location: 2400 Campus Ct.

A citizen reported loud music coming from behind his residence. Officers checked the area and determined the music was coming from Elmer Gray Stadium during a sporting event.

3-27-2021/9:53 a.m./GRAFFITI Location: Student Recreation Center/Amphitheater

A citizen reported graffiti spray painted in red at the above location. Upon reviewing the CCTV cameras, the suspect(s) were observed and have since been identified. The incident is being investigated.

3-27-2021/9:54 a.m./SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: 1400 EN 10th St.

A citizen reported a female had been in their lobby since 4 a.m. and when they asked her to leave this morning, she went outside and sat on their benches. ACUPD and APD checked the area and located the female and advised her that she could not be on their property and she left.

3-28-2021/7:30 a.m./CRIMINAL MISCHIEF Location: Mabee Hall

ACUPD received information that a camera that was not mounted hanging by the cable. Upon ACUPD reviewing video, the suspect was observed striking the camera and knocking it down. The suspect has been identified and incident is being investigated.

3-29-2021/10:55 a.m./SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Lunsford Trail

A citizen reported a suspicious person at the above location near the main entrance. Officers checked the area and identified the subject and determined he was not engaging in any suspicious or illicit activities.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-47

ADVICE-1

ALARM-2

ASSIST-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-17

CART PATROL-1

CHECK BUILDING-209

CLERY-6

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DISTURBANCE-1

ESCORT-2

FOOT PATROL-13

FOUND PROPERTY-6

GRAFFITI-2

INFORMATION REPORT-7

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-27

LOST PROPERTY-4

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-33

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-4

MONITOR FACIITY/LOT-12

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-3

MOTORIST ASSIST:UNLOCK-2

NOISE VIOLATION-2

OTHER-8

PARKING LOT PATROL-44

PARKING VIOLATION-3

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-7

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-5

RANDOM PATROL-29

REPORT WRITING-13

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-6

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

SEX OFFENSE-1

SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL)-2

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-5

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

TRAINING-3

VEHICLE COLLISION-2

WELFARE CHECK-6

TOTAL CALLS: 544

**Interim Police Chief Motz Tip Of The Week** Remember, when riding your bicycle, you have to follow the rules of the road. Therefore, a bicyclist should obey all traffic laws, signs and signals. This includes stopping at all stop signs and all stop (red) lights.