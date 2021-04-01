We’re in the home stretch

March is coming to an end we’re finally on the home stretch to the end of an eventful school year. A lot of us are eager to graduate and a lot of us are just trying to make it through.

For college students this is all we’re able to think about and this can be a stressful time for us trying to juggle family situations, social life, prayer life and trying to study for those last minute tests or even starting on that big paper that’s due.

I want to remind everyone to take care of themselves and not let stress take over their life. Know that you might need some time to yourself and that you may have to say no to some things.

Remember to stay on top of everything by staying organized. Make sure to go ahead and clear your study space and remove all distractions. Keep everything you have in a planner, have sticky notes and set reminders.

Keep your social life entact. Remember to keep having those dinners with your friends, keep attending those small groups and talk to your friends and family.

I know this might be the hardest one for a lot of us, especially me, but please get some decent sleep throughout these next 6 weeks. Sleep will play a vital role as it is needed for our body to function properly.

When we get to finals week remember to space out your studying times. You have to take care of yourselves and continue to do what you’ve been doing all year.

Lastly, take some time for yourself. Make sure you eat, take breaks, and free your mind from anything that’s going on.

Remember don’t panic during finals, take a deep breath and focus on the task at hand. This has been a difficult year for us and you should be proud of yourself for making it this far.