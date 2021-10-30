Police log for Oct. 19-26, 2021

10/19/2021 4:15 p.m. THEFT ADJUNCT: 650 E AMBLER AVE

A citizen reported his catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle.

10/21/2021 10:30 a.m. THEFT ACU FACILITIES: BROWN LIBRARY

The staff at the library reported unknown female stole a pumpkin from the circulation desk. Incident caught on camera and being investigated.

10/22/2021 1:31 a.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ADJUNCT AREA: WILL HAIR PARK

ACUPD and APD Officers responded to a call in Will Hair Park in which a female had fallen near the creek. The officers were able to assist her out of the creek and Metro Care checked her out.

10/24/2021 12:59 a.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 20TH ST

A citizen reported a loud party in the 600 blk EN 20th. Officers spoke with the tenant, and he decided to close the party down and everyone left.

10/24/2021 8:30 p.m. DISTURBANCE ACU RESIDENCE HALL: UNIVERSITY PARK APARTMENTS

A student reported while driving back to UP Apts she was followed by another vehicle and the driver seemed angry. The other driver pulled into the parking lot and left prior to Officers being contacted.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Oct. 19 – 26, 2021

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK 6 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 15 PARKING LOT PATROL 29 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 11 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 RANDOM PATROL 50 REPORT WRITING 4 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 2 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 3 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 6 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC STOP 1 WELFARE CHECK 1 911 CALL 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 37 ALARM 3 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 14 CART PATROL 5 CCTV REVIEW 1 CHECK BUILDING 254 CLERY 5 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISTURBANCE 2 ESCORT 1 FOOT PATROL 20 FOUND PROPERTY 4 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 20 LOST PROPERTY 3 MISSING PERSON 2 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 16

TOTAL CALLS 540

Chief of Police Tip: If you are ever driving your vehicle and you believe someone is following you: Don’t panic call 911 and drive to a public place, such as the police station. If you are near ACU call ACU PD 325-674-2305 and we will help you.