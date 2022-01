Police log for Jan. 18 – Jan. 25, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 18 – 25, 2022

01/18/2022 8:52 a.m. ALARM ACU RESIDENCE HALL: MCKINZIE HALL

ACUPD and AFD responded to the alarm and determined there was no fire. The alarm panel indicated “smoke” in the hallway. The smell of smoke was detected and determined this was due to a waffle burned in the microwave.

01/22/2022 2:55 p.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ACU PARKING LOT: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT

A student reported a group of middle school aged students walking around the complex. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate them.

01/24/2022 3:35 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU PARKING LOT: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT

A student reported unknown person(s) egged their vehicle.

01/29/2022 9:46 a.m. ANIMAL CALL ACU PARKING LOT: ELMER GRAY STADIUM LOT

A citizen reported someone had thrown numerous ducks and a couple of sandhill cranes into the dumpster. ACUPD notified Texas Game Warden and they are handling the investigation. There was a total of 32 ducks and 8 sandhill cranes.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 18 – 25, 2022

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2 MONITOR FACILITY / LOT 8 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 2 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 12 PARKING LOT PATROL 53 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 RANDOM PATROL 16 REPORT WRITING 4 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 STAND BY 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 4 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 TRAFFIC STOP 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 33 ALARM 3 ANIMAL CALL 2 ASSIST 4 BOOT / UNBOOT VEHICLE 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 24 CART PATROL 1 CHECK BUILDING 259 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 DISTURBANCE 3 ESCORT 5 EVENT SUPPORT 1 FIGHT 1 FOOT PATROL 6 FOUND PROPERTY 5 HARASSMENT 1 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 2 LOST PROPERTY 2

TOTAL CALLS 491

Chief of Police Tip: Always lock your car, hide valuables and report suspicious activity to ACUPD immediately.