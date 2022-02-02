Police log for Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022
01/27/2022 11:38 p.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ACU RESIDENCE HALL: DILLARD HALL
A citizen reported seeing a person walking around the building and looking into cars. ACUPD located the suspicious person and determined the person was a current student and was visiting a friend at the residence hall.
01/29/2022 10:09 p.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: NELSON HALL
A student returned to the residence hall intoxicated and due to her condition was transported to Hendricks Medical Center.
01/30/2022 12:11 a.m. INTOXICATED DRIVER ADJUNCT AREA: 700 BLK EN 16TH ST
ACUPD Officer stopped a vehicle due to disregarding a stop sign. Upon contacting the driver determined that he was intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail for DWI.
01/30/2022 12:10 pm THEFT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: UNIVERSITY PARK APARTMENTS
A student reported her air-pods were stolen.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022
|MONITOR FACILITY / LOT
|19
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|3
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|6
|NOISE VIOLATION
|8
|OTHER
|6
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|39
|PARKING VIOLATION
|9
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|4
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|6
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|35
|REPORT WRITING
|7
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|4
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|1
|RUNAWAY
|1
|SOLICITING
|2
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|3
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|8
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|THEFT
|1
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|5
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|3
|911 CALL
|1
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|47
|ALARM
|5
|ALCOHOL INCIDENT
|4
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|BARRICADES
|1
|BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL
|1
|BOOT / UNBOOT VEHICLE
|2
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|15
|CART PATROL
|2
|CCTV REVIEW
|4
|CHECK BUILDING
|231
|CLERY
|5
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|1
|ESCORT
|3
|FOOT PATROL
|12
|FOUND PROPERTY
|3
|HARASSMENT
|1
|HIT & RUN
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|5
|INTOXICATED DRIVER
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|11
|LOST PROPERTY
|4
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|5
TOTAL CALLS: 544
Chief of Police Tip: If you should lose an item(s) on campus, please contact ACUPD and see if the item(s) has been turned in. We receive a lot of found property (keys, cell phones, laptops, wallets, watches, etc.) throughout the year that no one ever comes and claims. ACUPD is available 24 /7.
