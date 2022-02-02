Police log for Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

01/27/2022 11:38 p.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ACU RESIDENCE HALL: DILLARD HALL

A citizen reported seeing a person walking around the building and looking into cars. ACUPD located the suspicious person and determined the person was a current student and was visiting a friend at the residence hall.

01/29/2022 10:09 p.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: NELSON HALL

A student returned to the residence hall intoxicated and due to her condition was transported to Hendricks Medical Center.

01/30/2022 12:11 a.m. INTOXICATED DRIVER ADJUNCT AREA: 700 BLK EN 16TH ST

ACUPD Officer stopped a vehicle due to disregarding a stop sign. Upon contacting the driver determined that he was intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail for DWI.

01/30/2022 12:10 pm THEFT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: UNIVERSITY PARK APARTMENTS

A student reported her air-pods were stolen.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

MONITOR FACILITY / LOT 19 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 6 NOISE VIOLATION 8 OTHER 6 PARKING LOT PATROL 39 PARKING VIOLATION 9 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 4 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 6 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 35 REPORT WRITING 7 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 4 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 RUNAWAY 1 SOLICITING 2 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 8 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 TRAFFIC STOP 5 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 3 911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 47 ALARM 5 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 4 ANIMAL CALL 1 BARRICADES 1 BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1 BOOT / UNBOOT VEHICLE 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 15 CART PATROL 2 CCTV REVIEW 4 CHECK BUILDING 231 CLERY 5 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 ESCORT 3 FOOT PATROL 12 FOUND PROPERTY 3 HARASSMENT 1 HIT & RUN 1 INFORMATION REPORT 5 INTOXICATED DRIVER 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 11 LOST PROPERTY 4 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 5

TOTAL CALLS: 544

Chief of Police Tip: If you should lose an item(s) on campus, please contact ACUPD and see if the item(s) has been turned in. We receive a lot of found property (keys, cell phones, laptops, wallets, watches, etc.) throughout the year that no one ever comes and claims. ACUPD is available 24 /7.