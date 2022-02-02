Optimist
Police log for Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

01/27/2022 11:38 p.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ACU RESIDENCE HALL:  DILLARD HALL

A citizen reported seeing a person walking around the building and looking into cars.  ACUPD located the suspicious person and determined the person was a current student and was visiting a friend at the residence hall.

01/29/2022 10:09 p.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL:  NELSON HALL

A student returned to the residence hall intoxicated and due to her condition was transported to Hendricks Medical Center.

01/30/2022 12:11 a.m. INTOXICATED DRIVER ADJUNCT AREA:  700 BLK EN 16TH ST

ACUPD Officer stopped a vehicle due to disregarding a stop sign.  Upon contacting the driver determined that he was intoxicated.  The subject was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail for DWI.

01/30/2022 12:10 pm THEFT ACU RESIDENCE HALL:  UNIVERSITY PARK APARTMENTS

A student reported her air-pods were stolen.

                                          ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2022

 

MONITOR FACILITY / LOT 19
MOTORIST ASSIST:  JUMPSTART 3
MOTORIST ASSIST:  OTHER 2
MOTORIST ASSIST:  UNLOCK 6
NOISE VIOLATION 8
OTHER 6
PARKING LOT PATROL 39
PARKING VIOLATION 9
PATROL VEHICLE:  MAINTENANCE 4
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 6
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 35
REPORT WRITING 7
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 4
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1
RUNAWAY 1
SOLICITING 2
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 8
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1
THEFT 1
TRAFFIC HAZARD 1
TRAFFIC STOP 5
VEHICLE COLLISION 1
WELFARE CHECK 3
911 CALL
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 47
ALARM 5
ALCOHOL INCIDENT 4
ANIMAL CALL 1
BARRICADES 1
BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1
BOOT / UNBOOT VEHICLE 2
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 15
CART PATROL           2
CCTV REVIEW 4
CHECK BUILDING 231
CLERY 5
DIRECT TRAFFIC 1
ESCORT 3
FOOT PATROL 12
FOUND PROPERTY 3
HARASSMENT 1
HIT & RUN 1
INFORMATION REPORT 5
INTOXICATED DRIVER 2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 11
LOST PROPERTY 4
MAINTENANCE:  UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY  5

TOTAL CALLS:  544

Chief of Police Tip:  If you should lose an item(s) on campus, please contact ACUPD and see if the item(s) has been turned in.  We receive a lot of found property (keys, cell phones, laptops, wallets, watches, etc.) throughout the year that no one ever comes and claims.  ACUPD is available 24 /7.

