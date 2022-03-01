Police log Feb. 22 – March 1, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Feb. 22-March 1, 2022

02/25/2022 1:58 a.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU PARKING LOT: MORRIS HALL PARKING LOT

ACUPD Officer found a subject passed out in their vehicle and in possession of alcoholic beverage. The subject was issued a citation for Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

02/25/2022 5:08 p.m. ANIMAL CALL ADJUNCT AREA: 2500 BLK CHURCH ST

A student reported they were running in the 2500 blk Church St when a dog chased after them. The dog bite the runner on the calf area. Animal Control was contacted and is handling this investigation.

02/25/2022 6:30 p.m. THEFT ACU FACILITIES: BROWN LIBRARY

A student reported they placed a pair of AirPods into the charging station in the library and unknown person took them without permission.

02/27/2022 2:50 a.m. PROWLER ACU RESIDENCE HALL: BARRET HALL

A student reported hearing noises and possible prowler in the area. Officers checked around Barret Hall and did not locate anyone who did not belong there.

02/28/2022 4:12 am ALARM ACU PARKING LOT: MABEE EDWARDS PARKING LOT

A student reported a car alarm activated in the parking lot. Officers checked the lot but did not find the vehicle with an alarm going off. Upon reviewing cameras officers determined which car alarm had been activated. Upon checking the vehicle, it was found to be locked and secure.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 22 – March 1, 2022

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 9 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 8 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3 OTHER 19 PARKING LOT PATROL 54 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 2 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 PROWLER 4 RANDOM PATROL 9 REPORT WRITING 11 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 4 REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT) 1 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 STALKING 1 STAND BY 1 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC STOP 4 WELFARE CHECK 1 911 CALLS 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 47 ADVICE 1 ALARM 3 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 3 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 12 CCTV REVIEW 2 CHECK BUILDING 272 CLERY 5 DISTURBANCE 1 ESCORT 1 FIRE 2 FIRE WATCH 66 FOOT PATROL 16 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 2 LOST PROPERTY 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 3

TOTAL CALLS: 593

Chief of Police Tip: Please report any suspicious activity or concerns to ACUPD – 325-674-2911.