Police log March 15-22, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for March 15 – 22, 2022

03/16/2022 9:05 p.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ACU RESIDENCE HALL: UNIVERSITY PARK APARTMENTS

A citizen reported three unknown juveniles were knocking on her door and other doors. Officers checked the complex and located the subjects. The subjects were identified and left the complex.

03/18/2022 2:25 a.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ACU PARKING LOT: TEAGUE CIRCLE

An ACUPD Officer observed a male and female walking through the Hunter Welcome Center Lot and contacted them on Teague Circle. The subjects were identified and advised they were walking home from Walmart and were taking a shortcut through campus. The subjects left the campus.

03/21/2022 12:10 p.m. HIT & RUN ACU PARKING LOT: CAMPUS CENTER RD

A student reported he was driving his vehicle on Campus Center Rd and was trying to pass behind a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer when the unknown driver of the semi-truck backed up and collided with his vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck drove off leaving the scene of the accident.

03/21/2022 2:40 p.m. THEFT ACU PARKING LOT: STADIUM LOT

A student reported the theft of his catalytic converter from his vehicle that was parked in the Stadium Lot.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 15 – 22, 2022

MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 7 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 2 OTHER 17 PARKING LOT PATROL 37 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 2 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 RANDOM PATROL 38 REPORT WRITING 1 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 5 TRAINING 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 1 911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 36 ALARM 7 ASSIST 2 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 2 BARRICADES 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 22 BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1 CCTV REVIEW 1 CHECK BUILDING 321 CLERY 5 DIRECT TRAFFIC 2 DISTURBANCE 1 ELEVATOR RESCUE 2 ESCORT 4 FIRE 1 FIRE WATCH 70 FOOT PATROL 12 FOUND PROPERTY 1 HIT & RUN 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 9

TOTAL CALLS: 634

Chief of Police Tip: Thank you to everyone who has been reporting the suspicious activity, person, or vehicles that you have seen on or near our campus. Many times, these incident check OK but there are times that we identify people or vehicles that have been involved in suspected criminal activity. From the reports this week we have video footage of a group of females that came on our campus and were involved in a theft.