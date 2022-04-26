Police log April 12-19, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for April 12 – 19, 2022

04/13/2022 12:00 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 20TH ST

A citizen reported unknown suspect(s) damaged the paint on his vehicle and poured liquid substance on it. Pictures were taken of the damage to the vehicle and incident is under investigation.

04/14/2022 12:01 a.m. DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE ADJUNCT AREA: AMBLER AVE / LINCOLN ST

ACUPD assisted APD with a traffic stop. APD arrested the driver of the vehicle after discovering he was in possession of marihuana.

04/14/2022 7:45 p.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 2000 BLK LINCOLN ST

A citizen reported a vehicle was in the alley area playing loud music. Prior to Officer arrival the complainant called back to advise the vehicle had left the area.

04/16/2022 2:31 a.m. DISCHARGE OF FIREARM ADJUNCT AREA: 700 BLK EN 10TH ST

ACUPD and APD responded to shots fired in the area. They checked the area but were unable to locate the subject(s) involved.

04/18/2022 9:10 a.m. DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 21ST ST

A citizen called APD advising there was going to be Family Violence at their residence. ACUPD and APD Officers responded and identified the caller. There was no disturbance or family violence incident at the residence.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 12 – 19, 2022

LOST PROPERTY 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 17 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 1 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 10 PARKING LOT PATROL 24 PARKING VIOLATION 5 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 2 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 5 RANDOM PATROL 19 REPORT WRITING 7 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC STOP 3 TRAINING 3 WELFARE CHECK 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 39 ALARM 4 ASSIST 3 BARRICADES 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 16 CCTV REVIEW 2 CHECK BUILDING 259 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 6 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 DRUGE ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1 ESCORT 6 EVENT SUPPORT 1 FIRE WATCH 67 FOOT PATROL 5 FOUND PROPERTY 1 INFORMATION REPORT 4 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 2

TOTAL CALLS: 534

Chief of Police Tip: April is SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS month. Sexual harassment and assault are widespread problems that cause pain, limit people’s lives, and impact communities and society. The statistics state one in five women in the U.S. experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. Nearly a quarter (24.8%) of men in the U.S. experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime. Remember if you are a victim of a sexual assault or harassment contact ACU Police Department for assistance.