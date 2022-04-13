Police log April 5 -12, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for April 5 – 12, 2022

04/05/2022 10:42 a.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 700 BLK EN 13TH ST

A citizen reported excessive loud music in the area. Officers checked the area and located a subject that was working on his stereo system in his car. The subject turned his music down.

04/06/2022 9:30 a.m. ANIMAL CALL ADJUNCT AREA: 2000 BLK EN 10TH ST

A citizen reported the fence was damaged and cows would be able to get out. Officers located the opening and was able to secure the fence with rope.

04/06/2022 12:21 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU FACILITIES: CULLEN AUDITORIUM

A contractor reported a known subject had cut off two plugs from his electrical cords. The total value of the cords is $228.00

04/09/2022 4:24 a.m. THEFT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: SIKES HALL

A citizen reported seeing a suspicious person around Bullock Hall and was able to provide a description of him. Officers located the person on ACU Dr. He was in possession of a bicycle that he stole from the bike racks at Sikes Hall.

04/10/2022 11:23 p.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ADJUNCT AREA: UNIVERSITY CHURCH OF CHRIST PARKING LOT

A student reported while her vehicle was parked in the Bullock Hall parking section of UCC parking lot unknown suspect(s) burglarized her vehicle.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 5 – 12, 2022

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 3 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 3 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 16 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 5 NOISE VIOLATION 5 OTHER 15 PARKING LOT PATROL 38 PARKING VIOLATION 5 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 25 REPORT WRITING 11 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 4 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 THEFT 4 TRAFFIC STOP 12 TRAINING 6 VEHICLE COLLISION 2 WEAPONS OFFENSE 3 WELFARE CHECK 1 911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 62 ALARM 6 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 6 BARRICADES 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 48 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CHECK BUILDING 275 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISTURBANCE 2 ESCORT 3 FIRE 2 FIRE WATCH 60 FOOT PATROL 22 FOUND CHILD 1 FOUND PROPERTY 4 GRAFFITI 1 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 8 LOITERING 1 LOST PROPERTY 3 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1

TOTAL CALLS: 707

Chief of Police Tip: April is SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS month. Sexual harassment and assault are widespread problems that cause pain, limit people’s lives, and impact communities and society. The statistics state one in five women in the U.S. experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. Nearly a quarter (24.8%) of men in the U.S. experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime. Remember if you are a victim of a sexual assault or harassment contact ACU Police Department for assistance.