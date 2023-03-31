In the biggest Academy Awards drama since “The Slap,” ACU starting quarterback Maverick McIvor received two Oscars instead of the film, Top Gun: Maverick.

With the surprising win, Maverick joins the company of elite Hollywood talent in earning the most prestigious and sought-after award in the film industry.

“I did not expect to hear Jimmy Kimmel to say my name, to be honest,” McIvor said in one of his acceptance speeches. “It was even a surprise to receive an invitation. But I am so grateful for the Academy in giving me this honor after the journey I have been on in my career.”

Initially, the film Top Gun: Maverick received six Academy Award nominations. Tom Cruise, actor and producer of the film was supposed to receive the invitation, but was never was seen at the ceremony. It was later revealed because he never received an invitation.

Said invite ended up being sent to Maverick, instead of Cruise, due to the constant link of the quarterback to the film by ACU athletics.

But the Academy did not own up to the mistake in order to avoid another La La Land–Moonlight incident, and allowed McIvor to attend over Cruise.

“I thought it was odd that I never received my invitation, but given the Academy’s history of mixups, I’m not surprised,” Cruise said. “It is frustrating that after all the hard work and stunts I’ve done in my career, I did not receive an invite.”

The Academy decided to research the ACU quarterback they accidentally invited.

After learning his of comeback from his senior year injury to leading The Wildcats to their first winning since 2013, the Academy gave Maverick awards for Best Actor and Best Reproduction of Every Inspiring Sports Movie Ever.

“It was astounding to hear of this quarterback’s story,” said Janet Yang, president of the Academy. “It felt so much like an award-winning movie, we wanted to honor his journey.”

We hope this story inspires filmmakers everywhere in a world filled of remakes, sequels and CGI-filled cinema plus maybe even see it become an award-winning movie itself.”

Now, in trying to follow the legacy of Rob Gronkowski’s acting career, Maverick has decided to become a theatre major, causing him to stay at the university for an extra four years, while ACU’s football program aims to win an illusive conference title.