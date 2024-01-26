Closures on campus due to power outage

(Photo by Holly Dorn) Patrons exercise using the various free weights and machines the Royce and Pam Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center has to offer.

After a power outage yesterday, Moody Coliseum, the Royce and Pam Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center, and the Medical and Counseling Care Center are currently closed.

These closures are happening until further notice. Crews are working to resolve the issue, according the an email sent out to the student body by Kevin Campbell. Today’s chapel service will be in Boone Family Theatre.

The men’s basketball game against Utah Tech was moved to McMurry University’s Kimbrell Arena because of the Moody Coliseum closure.

More information will be sent out, if necessary, for updates as the work is being completed.