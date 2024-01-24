Filmfest interest meeting on Wednesday for deadlines

Filmfest interest meeting will let students know important information about filmmaking steps this Wednesday.

Filmfest is having an interest meeting to discuss important deadlines and information that students who are participating this year need to know. The deadlines are crucial to participating. This meeting will be held in the Learning Studio of the ACU Library at 12:00.

The theme for the 2024 Filmfest has not been announced. This year marks the 20th year of ACU Filmfest and the theme will revolve around the celebration. Students participating do not have to create a film towards the theme, but it is encouraged.

“I think that Filmfest is a great outlet for creativity in places that are not in your typical class,” said Katie Pantoja, Director of Film Fest.

Any student can participate in Filmfest. There were a few interest meetings in the fall to discuss details for films that were being planned. Students can still come to this meeting to find a group or to start their filmmaking this semester.

“If you are even mildly interested in the entertainment industry, I think getting your hands on the Filmfest project and seeing all the intricate ways that you can get involved, is a super good opportunity,” said Kaden Vasquez, senior physics major from Wichita Falls who has participated in Film Fest. “I would say go for it, don’t be scared.”

The films are picked to screen. If there are too many submissions, due to time constraints, some films may not be selected to screen at the Filmfest Awards. The Filmfest committee wants each submission to be picked and takes the time to decide based on the number of submissions and quality. For the films that are picked, there are awards given by the judges.

The awards include:

Best Film

Best Director

Best Cinematographer

Best Editor

Best Writer

Best Producer

People’s Choice

Best Sound/Design

Best Special Effects

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Documentary

Sometimes, if the judges see exceptional aspects in a film, they will create an award. The Filmfest committee is also considering a Best Animation award if there is more than one submission in this category. An award for best original music has been awarded in previous years if there are more than one submission as well.

The Filmfest 2024 Gala will show the selected films at the Paramount on April 19th. Any student can come to the event and is encouraged to dress up fancy, like other awards shows. More information will be released closer to the event.

“Take a leap of faith,” said Ana Mayes, senior multimedia major from Tegucigalpa, Honduras who has participated in Film Fest. “There are people who want to help you learn.”