AAWI hosts For the Culture event

The African American Women’s Initiative is hosting a two-part “For the Culture” event on March 2 to celebrate and connect over black culture.

Dr. Ramonica Scott, who founded AAWI, created the event last year and hopes to make it an annual tradition. This year’s events include a Networking Brunch exclusively for ACU students, alumni, faculty and staff, followed by a public hair and fashion show in the evening.



“My main goal is to try to start getting black and other minority alumni back on campus ,” Scott said. She also aims to create something fun for current students to build community.



The Networking Brunch provides an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with the university through meeting current minority students and learning about recent campus developments. Scott said her objective is to enhance minority alumni involvement and encourage current students.



In the evening, the hair and fashion show offers a public celebration of black culture through creative expression. About 20 student models will walk the runway exhibiting their unique personal styles through their hair and clothes.



Scott emphasized that an event spotlighting African American culture in this way was unprecedented at ACU during her time here.

“It’s time for something new, at least, even if it’s just for a day. L et’s see if we can’t keep it going and start building traditions on this campus outside of what the traditions already are,” Scott said.