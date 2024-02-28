BSU Organizations hosts annual AFRAM Fest event

The Black Student Union will be hosting its annual AFRAM Fest event on March 1. This is the biggest event that BSU hosts for Black History Month, and everyone is invited.

“BSU aims to promote excellence between the Black community as well as advocate for members of the Black community creating a safe space for them,” said Tamil Adele, a sophomore criminal justice major from Midland and the vice president of BSU. “We also aim to showcase our culture to other people who may not be African American, and we also try to be the gap that bridges all the barriers between black individuals on campus.”

There will be a Black Business fair at 6 p.m., where students and other organizations, will be having a table that has different black products such as clothing, hair and nails. At 7 p.m., there will be a series of performances. Different students and groups had the opportunity to sign up to do a series of talents to showcase, such as poetry, dancing, artwork and singing.

There will also be food based on the voting that BSU had. BSU encouraged students to fill out a Google Form to vote on the kind of food they would like to eat at the event. The food options that will be at the event are Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya with two Boudin egg rolls, cucumber and tomato salad, Shrimp Creole over rice with green beans and two meat pies.

“AFRAM Fest is short for African American festival, and it is a celebration of Black talent, businesses and unity to the ACU community and the Abilene community,” said Tia Morris, a senior criminal justice major from Houston and the president of BSU. “The ultimate goal of this event is to showcase the importance of Black History outside of its nutshell of February.”

People can register to come to the event by going to the BSU Instagram @acu.bsu and clicking the link in their biography.

“If you have not been to our chapels or have not been able to connect with any of us, I would highly suggest you do so,” Adele said. “It’s a great space. Especially if you’ve never heard of BSU before, AFRAM would be a good way for you to get in touch and for you to know what BSU stands for and what BSU does.”

This event will take place in the Campus Mall Area from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. BSU chapel meets on Thursdays at 11 a.m. in room 120 in the Onstead Bible Building.