Willard, played by freshman theatre major Matthew Lietz, befriends Ren, played by junior theatre major Will Thompson, at his new school. (Photo by Hannah Park)

Gallery: 24-Hour Musical returns with “Footloose”

The annual 24-Hour Musical, produced by ACU Theatre and Alpha Psi Omega, took center stage on Saturday at Folks Theatre. This year’s production, “Footloose,” saw students learn, choreograph, and perform a musical all in 24 hours. This year, the chapter raised $1,680 for Living Water International. The musical, based on the popular movie directed by Herbert Ross, follows the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager who moves to a small town where dancing is banned. Ren, along with his newfound friends, rebels against the restrictive rules imposed by the town’s authorities, igniting a spirited movement to bring music and dance back into the community.

