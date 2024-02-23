Optimist
Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia, maneuvers through his opponents. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Gallery: Men’s Basketball breaks into WAC top 8 with victorious game against CBU

The Wildcats maintained a steady lead over California Baptist Lancers throughout their game on Thursday until they reached their victory. ACU finished the first half of the game with a comfortable lead at 33-25 points. Although the Lancers scored two more points in the second half than the Wildcats at 40-38, it was not enough to claim the victory as the final score was 71-65 for an Wildcat victory. The team has another home game on Saturday against GCU at 3 p.m..

