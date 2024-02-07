ISA makes plans for International Food Festival

Members of the International Students Association have begun planning for its annual International Food Festival, a student-led event, and already meet last week with those interested in participating.

“International Student Association is a student organization for everyone but especially a home and place for all international students,” said Eva Mel Carillo, president of ISA and senior social work major from Chiapas, Mexico. “We focus on making them feel welcome, and we do cool multicultural stuff around campus.”

At the interest meeting, the organization talked about what students could do as volunteers or as cooks. They explained how the event works, and provided the budget for the food. There is also a fashion show, so people can still be involved and dress from their country even if they don’t know how to cook. It is also a way for non-international students to diversify themselves on campus.

“International Food Festival is an event that ISA hosts that allows international and non-international students to share their culture in the form of food,” said Emily Balliew, secretary of ISA and junior kinesiology major from El Paso. “Students can sign up for a slot to make food for hundreds of people, and ISA will provide the resources to help you do so.”

International Food Festival has been held since 2018, but the organization has been around for 15 to 20 years. Around 12-15 countries are represented at the food festival, ranging from Honduras and Mexico to Uganda and Japan. This year, the event will take place at Hillcrest Church of Christ on March 2 from 6-8 p.m., and the theme for this year is Street Food.

“If people think that ISA is only for international students, they’re wrong,” Carillo said . “It’s for everyone. If you want to learn more about other countries and make friends, come and learn more about ISA.”

ISA chapel meets on Thursdays at 11 a.m. in room 130 of the Biblical Studies Building.