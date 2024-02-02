Student-run podcasts increase in popularity

The new lobby of the Don Morris Center which was unveiled during Homecoming (Photo provided by the Department of Art and Design)

At ACU, podcasts have become more than just a trend; they’re transforming the way students and staff engage with resources and create content. With their accessible format and ability to foster meaningful conversations, podcasts are empowering the ACU community to connect in new ways.

Podcasts are exactly what you make them whether that entails relaxed conversations or formal information. Specific podcasts produced by students on campus include “Inside Source,” “Convos with the Cats,” and “Welcome to ACU: Stories from Wildcats Around the World.”

Ryder Maple, a sophomore multimedia major from Keller, Texas, is a co-host of “Inside Source,” a podcast produced by ACUTV. The podcast primarily focuses on general sports topics. Last week, he joined ACUTV directors Hutton Harris and Chris Jared to discuss the upcoming NFL conference championships.

“I’ve been taking more initiative and organizing the times we record, but what makes a podcast good is who you have with you,” Maple said.

Students often reach out to athletes and coaches from across the country to feature guest speakers within their podcast content. Past guest speakers include Stephen Wagner from On3 Sports for the University of Miami, Alyssa Orange from the KNWA Sports Team in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and David Nuno from TexAgs’ Broadcast team, among numerous others.

“Reaching out to different guests for our CFB show was something Kauy and I loved a lot about last season. Without learning how to find sources, we would’ve never learned what it’s like to interview professional people in our field,” said Connor Mullins, ACU alumnus.

Students have access to podcasting equipment located in the Don Morris building at ACU. This new equipment includes four high-quality microphones, soundboards, Adobe Audition access, and noise-canceling headphones to streamline the creation process.

“Having multiple mics, access to soundboards, and the ability to use the Adobe Suite are just a few of the beneficial pieces. The university, through the Learning Studio and the JMC Department, has been instrumental in supplying those pieces for our campus to use,” said Carrie Johntson, ACU alum and current medical relationships coordinator of broadcasts.

Podcasts at ACU are changing how we connect and create. Led by students like Maple on “Inside Source,” these discussions highlight the university’s commitment to student-driven media.