Career Development hosts Career One-Day Readiness Bootcamp

The Career Development Center will be hosting a Career Bootcamp on April 9 and is a come and go event.

“I think it’s a very practical workshop-style event to help people gain some skills, work towards your career goals and there will be something for everybody,” said Lauren Boyles, a career development advisor. “Whatever major you are, whatever classification you are, if you are on campus you should come.”

Students are invited to join for sessions on résumé writing taught by Boyles, who is a certified résumé writer. Students can also come in and build their LinkedIn profile. Popcam, a pro headshot kiosk, will be present for students to get free headshots. The stations edit and send the photos to the students all on the same day through the Lumatic account students make. It is in the photo booth style but provides a professional headshot.

“In the afternoon sessions, we are going to have First Financial here for financial literacy,” said Kyla Karleskint, the associate director of career development. “They are giving away $100 to a student that comes, so a giveaway will be provided. At the 3 p.m. session, the Society of Human Resources led by student Joseph Chapa, will be doing a panel titled ‘What Can I Do With This Major?’”

Students who attend will be entered into a giveaway at the end of the session.

“Something I would say is bring your friend, there’s going to be something for every student,” said Boyles. “Dress professionally because you will get your photo taken, and there will be opportunities to network with professionals from the local community. It’s a good opportunity to try out your attire.”