Construction for new Kojie park set to begin this summer

Construction for the new Kojie Park is set to begin this summer with ground-breaking taking place the weekend of Sing Song.

The idea for a new Kojie Park was first suggested at homecoming in 2022 when the GATA fountain was completed. Four Ko Jo Kai alumni reached out to the ACU administration to begin discussing ways to increase Ko Jo Kai’s presence on campus.

“We would love to make something bigger for our club to be able to do events there, pledging activities there, and also just another really beautiful outdoor space for not only Kojies, but students at ACU to be able to use,” said Erin Wessel, Ko Jo Kai alumna. “We thought, another area where seating and a place to congregate would be just another great addition to campus.”

Within the park, various Ko Jo Kai traditions will be represented. Metal squirrels will perch around the park representative of the Kojie mascot, Daisy the Squirrel. Along the side of a bench, the Ko Jo Kai motto, “Encouraging higher aims among girls through the binding ties of friendship and love” will be engraved as well as the Kojie symbol. The park as a whole will represent the history and traditions of Ko Jo Kai.

“I think it is just going to be a cool place for students to sit and walk and study,” said M.C. Jennings, faculty sponsor for Ko Jo Kai. “It’s got some cool swings and places to sit, and it’s a beautiful project for past, present and future Kojies to use.”

“We’re just really excited to just leave a little Kojie love on campus,” said Wessel. “And hopefully, it should stand the test of time to be a blessing to future ACU generations and Kojie members.”