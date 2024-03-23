Gallery: ICA holds Holi Festival in the Campus Mall

The Indian Culture Association hosted the Holi Festival of Color on Saturday in the Campus Mall. ICA provided attendees with an opportunity to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, which signifies the victory of good over evil as well as the start of spring. Local small businesses such as Tacolote and Mary’s Paleteria offered free food and dessert for the first 100 students. The festival included traditional music, a water balloon fight, food, a water slide and the throwing of colored powder.