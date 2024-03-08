Police Log Feb. 27 – Mar 5

02/27/2024 1:30 p.m. Bomb Threat Dallas Campus

ACU PD investigated a possible bomb threat made via text to the ACU Dallas Campus. The threat was found to be a hoax and not a legitimate threat. The suspect is not in the vicinity and does not have the capability to carry out the alleged offense.

02/29/2024 8:33 p.m. Domestic Disturbance Campus Center Lot

ACU PD responded to a domestic disturbance between family members over a lost key fob in the Campus Center Lot. There was no offense and officers escorted them off of campus.

03/02/2024 12:30 a.m. Noise Violation 1700 Cedar Crest

ACU PD responded to a residence on Cedar Crest for a noise violation. The party was shut down and no other obvious offenses were observed.

03/03/2024 8:42 p.m. Theft Barret Hall

A student reported her Amazon Kindle was stolen from the common area of her dorm room. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

ACU PD Activity Statistics

Feb. 27 – Mar 5

Administrative Activity 36 Advice 1 Alarm 4 Animal Call 1 Assist 7 Barricades 2 Bike/Skateboard Call 1 Bomb Threat 1 Building Unlock 22 Burglary 3 Check Building 260 Clery 1 Domestic Disturbance 3 Escort 4 Fight 1 Foot Patrol 28 Found Property 2 Hit and Run 1 Information Report 1 Investigative Follow Up 7 Medical Concern 1 Mental Health Concern 1 Monitor Facility 37 Inflate Tire 2 Jumpstart 3 Vehicle Unlock 2 Noise Violation 3

Other 15 Parking Lot Patrol 99 Parking Violation 8 Patrol Vehicle Maintenance 3 Patrol Vehicle Refuel 8 Public Service 2 Random Patrol 57 Report Writing 16 Special Assignment 1 Suspicious Activity 1 Suspicious Person 4 Suspicious Vehicle 3 Theft 2 Traffic Hazard 1 Traffic Stop 10 Vehicle Collision 2 Welfare Check 3

Total Calls: 670

Chief’s Tip of the Week:

If you see something say something. Suspicious activity or persons can be reported to the ACU Police Department at 325-674-2305.