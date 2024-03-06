Sanctify prepares to take stage at Boone Family Theatre

On March 22 and March 23, Sanctify will present the “Sanctify Showcase” at 7 p.m. in the Boone Family Theatre.

Since the fall semester of 2010, Sanctify has been a hip-hop dance group on campus. Their mission is to change the perception people hold with hip-hop and show how their love for Jesus Christ can be shown through a passion for dance.

Aspen Malone, senior biochemistry major from Amarillo, is the Captain of Sanctify along with Yuliana Jaramillo. She said the showcase will include guest performers from H1P3 Dance Group from Dallas, Omicron Xi Chi (OXC), Nu Kappa Psi (NKP), Swing Cats and HSCru from Hardin-Simmons in addition to the different groups of students in Sanctify.

“The Sanctify Showcase is a collection of a variety of dance performances choreographed by various Sanctify members,” Malone said. “The Sanctify choreographers are Aspen Malone, Yuliana Jaramillo, Aaliyah Walker, Ana Romero, MC Price, Audrey Risberg and Jennifer Bribiesca.”

Practice began Jan. 21 with team practice on Sundays from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m. In addition to this, the various groups meet with their choreographers throughout the week. The show will be kid-friendly, and all are welcome to attend.

“We will be selling tickets in the campus center from 11:30-1 every day the week before the show,” Malone said. “People can also scan the QR code on our banner currently set up in the campus center.”

Sanctify also has classes that are available to the ACU community, so they can try out hip-hop, have fun and make new friends. Jaramillo, senior financial management major from Grand Prairie, said that everyone who has tried a Sanctify class has loved it. The group said they are hoping to reach a wider audience in the future.

“I joined Sanctify with no dance background, didn’t grow up going to a studio and had never even performed before,” Jaramillo said. “Now, I hold a leadership role and have loved all my time with the team.”

If you are interested in getting involved with Sanctify, follow their Instagram, @acusanctify, to find out more information on when fall auditions will take place. If you would like to volunteer to help with the Sanctify Showcase by checking tickets, email Malone at asm19a@acu.edu.