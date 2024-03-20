Sanctify to perform its spring show Friday and Saturday

Sanctify will perform its Sanctify Showcase on Friday and Saturday.

Sanctify is an on campus hip hop dance group. Every year Sanctify puts together a performance to display its members’ talents, as well as spread a message on the significance of dance. For the past fourteen years, the group has established itself as an outlet for community and recreation which is celebrated in its annual dance showcase.

Ana Mayes Romero, a senior multimedia major from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, is a member of Sanctify and a choreographer for the upcoming show. She shared the group’s ambition for its members as well as the excitement for everyone involved in its big night.

“The goal for our club is to show our love for Jesus Christ through dance, and we try to do it in every performance that we give,” said Romero. “We rehearse countless hours every week to show people how we express ourselves.”

The showcase is the biggest performance of the year for Sanctify with different styles of dance incorporated into the program. Members are encouraged to choreograph their own dances in addition to the opening and closing numbers that are performed by the whole club. The showcase will also include guest performances from some other familiar faces on campus. The performance will start at 7 p.m. in the Boone Family Theatre

“Students should come and see the showcase because it will be a great show! This showcase is a great way to support the art of hip hop in addition to multiple student organizations such as Sanctify Hip Hop Dance Co., Omicron Xi Chi, Nu Kappa Psi and Swing Cats” said Aspen Malone, Sanctify co-captain and senior biochemistry major from Amarillo via email.

Sanctify invites students, families and faculty to come and witness all of their hard work perfected and practiced in their approaching performance. Tickets will be sold every day during the week of March 18 through March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the McGlothlin Campus Center. A QR code is also available to be scanned for more information and can be found on an advertising banner in the campus center.

For more interest regarding membership in Sanctify or volunteering for the showcase, students can follow Sanctify on Instagram @acusanctify or contact one of the group’s captains, Aspen Malone, asm19a@acu.edu, and Yuliana Jaramillo, Yxj20a@acu.edu.