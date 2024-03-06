Students serve Abilene community

The Missions Students’ Association organized A Day of Service with several local non-profit organizations including Abilene Youth Sports Authority, Alliance for Women and Children and Grace Community Garden.

Before volunteering, students signed up for specific non-profits online leading up to the event. Tasks included supervising a sports tournament, construction, cleaning and camera work. As a result, several Christian and family-based groups received volunteers. Students also received 20 spiritual formation credits.

“We are called on as ACU students to learn how to serve the world like Christ did, and I think this is a good opportunity of ACU providing those resources for you to help people on a personal level” said Sarah Trahan, junior public relations and marketing major from Rockwall. “I think it is really wonderful that ACU has a designated day where so many of their students are volunteering to help their community.”

A Day of Service looked different this year. It is normally attached to Missions Week during the fall semester, which is conducted by the Halbert Missions Center. This year, the Missions Students’ Association had more of an influence on the planning of Missions Week and ultimately decided to arrange for A Day of Service in the 2024 spring semester.

“I think it is important for us to recognize that we can go out and serve now,” said Melinda O’Brien, junior biology major from Tulsa, Oklahoma and president of the Missions Student’s Association. “We do not have to wait until we are older, until we are trained, until we graduate with whatever degree we are trying to get. It is important to break that ACU bubble and to get involved in the Abilene community to see what the real world is like.”

The Halbert Missions Center and the Missions Student’s Association’s collaboration on A Day of Service this year was successful and impactful on the community and the organizations look forward to planning it again soon. The Missions Student’s Association meets for chapel every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building. For more information regarding interest and involvement, contact Melinda O’Brien.