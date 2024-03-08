Upcoming URCI Festival, registration deadline Friday

Emily Branson, a senior physics major from Colleyville, presents her study at the Undergraduate Research Festival. (Photo by Mariah Williams)

This year’s Undergraduate Research, Creativity and Innovation Festival will explore undergraduate research across various fields on April 16.

The URCI Festival showcases projects spanning STEM disciplines, social sciences, humanities and the arts. A common misconception regarding the festival is that it solely STEM-focused. This year, faculty is placing emphasis on a celebration of creativity across all academic areas.

Dr. Candice Ortbals, faculty director of undergraduate research, plays a large role in the production of this event. In addition to being faculty director, she leads the festival’s planning committee.

“One goal of the URCI festival in coming years is to increase participation from all departments on campus, and, particularly, I am interested in more sessions about the humanities and the arts,” Ortbals said.

To participate in the festival, students have submitted abstracts of their research projects for consideration. The abstract committee, in collaboration with department committees, will review these submissions and select presenters.

Students present their research through various formats such as poster sessions, oral presentations, and performances. Judges will evaluate presentations based on certain criteria, including:

Clear introduction: A show of concise and informative introduction to research topics.

Methodology explanation: An explanation of the research methodology used.

Use of literature: A demonstration of familiarity with relevant literature in their field of study.

Findings and conclusions: A display of clarity and depth in research findings.

One of the festival’s highlights is the opportunity for students to receive travel award grants for presenting their research at regional and national conferences. This promotes the exchange of ideas beyond campus.

Dr. Suzie Macaluso, sociology professor and member of the festival’s programs committee, has insights into this year’s run-of-show.

“The timeline for the festival day is organized around class times so that the sessions don’t overlap with more than one class. We put the poster sessions during the lunch hour so that students and judges can walk around and interact with the presenters before or after grabbing lunch. We always end with a dinner with awards for best oral and poster presentations in the various categories,” Macaluso said.

The schedule of presentations has yet to be finalized, as submissions need to be reviewed and presenters need to register. The registration deadline is this Friday, March 8.

“The festival is a great opportunity to support your peers and to see what research might look like in your field,” said Macaluso.