Free campus resources empower students

ACU offers several resources to help students succeed in their academic, financial and spiritual lives. Some of these resources include:

The Writing Center

The Tutoring Center

The Speaking Center

The Alpha Scholars Program

The Career Development Center

Financial aid advisors

Academic coaches

Academic advisors

Alongside these, campus offers further programs for spiritual and personal support. Each of these programs is complete with trained professionals and is offered at no cost to better facilitate the purpose of serving students. Students who utilize these have high satisfaction with the help they receive.

Dr. Cole Bennett, director of The Writing Center, has conducted a survey to assess students’ satisfaction rates. The survey asked if students were pleased with their tutoring session and if they would return to the writing center. Results of the survey showed that after approximately 1,500 tutoring sessions held last year, the center boasts a 94 percent satisfaction rate.

Bennett encourages students to use this resource as much as possible to receive necessary feedback on their writing.

“Writing is a messy process that requires starts and stops, thinking and rethinking, planning, inspiration and hard work,” Bennett said. “Writers need feedback from others at various points along the way, sometimes near the beginning, sometimes near the end and occasionally at many points.”

Students are able to use The Writing Center entirely free of charge. In doing so, they can benefit from improvements in both grades and long-term writing skills while avoiding issues like plagiarism.

“The Writing Center specializes in feedback. We can talk about ideas as a writer is getting underway with planning, editing sentences and format or anything in between,” Bennett said.

While this center is an important resource, ACU’s support for students is certainly not limited to writing. Melissa Henderson, academic advisor for journalism and mass communication, emphasized taking advantage of ACU’s support through all applicable resources.

“Life happens. At ACU, it doesn’t have to happen alone. We offer a variety of resources to partner with you during your most challenging moments,” Henderson said.

In reaching out for guidance and support, students have the opportunity do well in their classes and thrive during their college experience. Students navigating through struggles in any area of life can contact their academic advisor to get connected with these resources.