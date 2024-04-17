ASA ‘kicks back’ for Easter

The African Students’ Association hosted an Easter Kickback on March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University Park Apartments ClubHouse and Pavilion.

This is the first year the club put on an event for Good Friday. It was aimed at students who were not able to return home for the Easter weekend. The idea was proposed by one of the club coordinators and international students, Ashirafu Tuyishime, who wanted to provide an opportunity for community and celebration despite a mostly empty campus.

“The main thing I love about ASA is the vibe,” said Sidney Osae-Asante, junior physics major from Abilene. “Everyone is just doing their own thing and not judging. This event pretty much summed up the experience. There were different events going on at once, there was a movie going on inside, some games outside like Uno and Jenga. We just got together to have a good time.”

The kickback is one of many events that ASA has put on with the intention of educating and embracing African culture with fellow students on campus. Hosting is ASA’s specialty with their biggest event this school year being Chroma, which was held in Dec of ’23.

“ACU students should know that ASA is a place that is welcoming to everyone,” said Darlene Miallie ASA president and senior kinesiology major from Fort Worth. “ASA wants to be here as a home away from home for those who are African or of African descent, and we also want to be a space where people outside of African culture can immerse themselves and learn about a culture that’s different from theirs.”

Miallie and ASA are pleased with the success of the event, and they look forward to hosting more. For more information regarding ASA and their organization, contact Miallie at dkm20b@acu.edu. To stay informed on important dates and events for the club, check out their Instagram @acu.asa.