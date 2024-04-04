Gallery: Sen. John Cornyn Tours ACU’s Pioneering NEXT Lab

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) visited ACU on Tuesday and toured the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing (NEXT) Lab, guided by University President Dr. Phil Schubert and Natural Resources Founder & CEO Doug Robison. The visit, which includes interaction with student researchers and a demonstration, underscores the NEXT Lab’s significant strides in nuclear research and its impending molten salt research reactor project. The visit coincides with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s review of the construction permit for the innovative reactor, poised to position ACU as a leader in nuclear research by 2026.