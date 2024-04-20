Optimist
Students from the film “Brock” line up to accept their award. (Photo by John Stai)

Gallery: Wildcats air new film projects at Filmfest

by

The Learning Studio hosted its 20th annual FilmFest on Friday. The event showcased a variety of short films in different genres, featuring the creative and artistic talents of ACU’s film students.

