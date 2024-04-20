Students from the film “Brock” line up to accept their award. (Photo by John Stai) Gallery: Wildcats air new film projects at Filmfest April 20, 2024 by John Stai Leave a Comment The Learning Studio hosted its 20th annual FilmFest on Friday. The event showcased a variety of short films in different genres, featuring the creative and artistic talents of ACU’s film students. Filmfest attendees gather in the lobby during an intermission. (Photo by John Stai) Genevieve Graessle, senior english major from Austin, and Zola Feasel, senior theater major from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, introduce the next set of films to the crowd. (Photo by John Stai) Students put on 3D glasses to view a film during FilmFest. (Photo by John Stai) Ryland Mallett, senior multimedia major from Arlington, accepts the best cinematography award. (Photo by John Stai) Matt Maxwell, resident filmmaker, talks about the history of Filmfest. (Photo by John Stai) Katie Pantoja, FilmFest director and Digital Media Editor and Operations Assistant for KACU, opens the audience award vote. (Photo by John Stai) Audience members find their seats to watch the next set of films. (Photo by John Stai) Students from the film “Brock” line up to accept their award. (Photo by John Stai) Colleen Gostomski, senior digital entertainment technology major from Pipe Creek, holds up her ward for best animated film. (Photo by John Stai)
