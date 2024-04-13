Gallery: Women’s Soccer brings home victory against McMurry

Women’s Soccer went up against the McMurry University War Hawks on Saturday, managing to pull off a 2-0 victory. The team is set to face off in another home game today against Lubbock Christian University at 1:45 p.m..
Georgia Guenther, sophomore defender from Plano, kicks the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Aliyah Anderson, sophomore defensive/midfielder, kicks the ball downfield. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Baylie Simon, freshmen defender from Keller, attempts to keep possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Abby Smith, graduate midfielder from Flower Mound, goes up for a header. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Taylor Denn, junior midfielder from Medford, Oregon, faces off against her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Malia Cerdon, junior midfielder from Pico River, California, defends against her opponent. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Peyton Hill, sophomore forward from Laguna Niguel, California, lines up her kick. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Nia Leslie, freshmen foward/defender from Helotes, attempts to retake the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Julia Herges, freshmen goal keeper from Scottsdale, Arizona, prepares to catch the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Baylie Simon, freshmen defender from Keller, strikes the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Amelia Legget, sophomore forward from Wylie, passes the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Hannah Vetromile, sophomore forward/midfielder from Justin, kicks the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
