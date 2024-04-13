Optimist
Baylie Simon, freshmen defender from Keller, attempts to keep possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Gallery: Women’s Soccer brings home victory against McMurry

Women’s Soccer went up against the McMurry University War Hawks on Saturday, managing to pull off a 2-0 victory. The team is set to face off in another home game today against Lubbock Christian University at 1:45 p.m..

