Police Log Apr 2 – Apr 9

04/03/2024 9:20 p.m. Disturbance 700 EN 13th St

ACU PD and APD responded to a disturbance in the roadway at 700 EN 13th St. It was a disturbance over parking at a Sub T party.

04/04/2024 4:19 p.m. Suspicious Person Wessel Hall

ACU PD responded to reports of a female trying to gain access to the hall. No one matching the description was located and no further reports of a suspicious person were called in.

04/04/2024 9:40 p.m. Assist (Burglary in Progress) 300 Somerset Pl

ACU PD assisted APD in responding to a burglary in progress at 300 Somerset Pl. APD took the report.

04/07/2024 6:20 p.m. Alarm Wessel Hall

ACU PD responded to an alarm call in Wessel Hall. It was determined it was activated by lights hung too close to the smoke alarm. The alarm was reset.

ACU PD Activity Statistics

Apr 2 – Apr 9

Abandoned Vehicle 1 Administrative Activity 47 Advice 1 Alarm 5 Animal Call 1 Assist 14 Barricades 2 Building Unlock 23 Cart Patrol 5 CCTV Review 3 Check Building 214 Criminal Trespass 2 Disturbance 6 Drug Offense 2 Elevator Rescue 5 Escort 4 Event Support 3 Foot Patrol 40 Found Property 5 Information Report 1 Investigation Follow Up 2 Lost Property 1 Medical Concern 1 Medical Emergency 1 Mental Health Concern 1 Monitor Lot 33 Jumpstart 1

Motorist Assist Other 2 Vehicle Unlock 2 Other 10 Parking Lot Patrol 64 Parking Violation 7 Patrol Vehicle Maintenance 6 Patrol Vehicle Refuel 7 Public Service 3 Random Patrol 48 Refuel Gas Cans 1 Report Writing 5 Special Assignment 1 Stand By 1 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Item 1 Suspicious Person 7 Suspicious Vehicle 5 Traffic Stop 3 Training 2 Vehicle Collision 2

Total Calls: 604

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock, Take and Hide. Lock your vehicles, take your valuables inside or hide them to prevent burglaries and theft from your vehicles. If you see a suspicious person in the parking lot call ACU PD at 325-674-2305.