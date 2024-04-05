Police Log Mar 12 – 19

3/14/2024 6:00 p.m. Criminal Trespass Warning Hardin Admin Building

A non ACU student was contacted about riding a skate board and doing stunts on campus. The subject was previously warned to not do these activities on campus and was issued a criminal trespass warning by ACU PD.

3/18/2024 12:46 a.m. Suspicious Activity 1900 Campus Ct

ACU PD located a vehicle in the 1900 block of Campus Ct with its driver door open and no one around. There were valuables visible in the vehicle and officers shut the door and ensured it was locked. The driver was not located.

3/18/2024 8:32 p.m. Mental Health Concern Hunter Welcome Center

ACU PD responded to a mental health concern at the HWC. The student was not found to be an immediate danger to themselves and was able to stay with a friend. Mental health services were contacted and a consultation was scheduled.

3/18/2024 11:55 p.m. Assist 800 E Hwy 80

ACU PD responded to back up APD officers on a disturbance. No arrests were made but a criminal trespass warning was issued.

ACU PD Activity Statistics

Mar 12 – Mar 19

911 Call 1 Administrative Activity 35 Alarm 5 Assist 5 Barricades 5 Building Unlock 25 Cart Patrol 2 CCTV Review 1 Check Building 272 Criminal Trespass Warning 2 Disturbance 2 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 4 Foot Patrol 37 Found Property 1 Intoxicated Driver 1 Investigative Follow Up 1 Mental Health Concern 3 Monitor Lot Facility 16 Jump Start 2 Motorist Assist Other 1 Unlock 1 Other 7 Parking Lot Patrol 76 Patrol Vehicle Refuel 8 Random Patrol 68 Report Writing 4

Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 1 Traffic Stop 1 Training 12 Vehicle Collision 2 Welfare Check 3

Total calls: 606

Chief’s Tip of the Week:

Accidents happen. If you hit a parked vehicle with your vehicle, call ACU PD to report the incident. This allows us to document the incident and keeps you from any legal issues from leaving the accident without reporting it.