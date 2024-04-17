Pom Squad tryouts are fast approaching

Tryouts for Pom Squad will be held on April 27.

The ACU Pom Squad is a D1 dance team that was founded in 2019. The squad performs a routine on the sidelines during football season, the court and sidelines during basketball season and a field routine and dugout routine during baseball season. These routines include dance styles such as pom routines, jazz routines and hip hop.

Tryouts are both in-person or virtual if necessary. The judges, former collegiate dancers and coaches, are looking for certain required skills listed on the tryout information such as sharpness and showmanship.

Madison Williams, senior criminal justice major from Abilene, has been a part of the Pom Squad for four years, and this is her second year as captain.

“We will start off by stretching and warming up followed by learning the tryout dance,” Williams said. “We will give the girls a break in between learning the choreography and going into the judging portion of the tryout. We will have the girls try out in groups and will perform the technique required as well as the choreography learned that day in front of our judges.”

After selections are made, all squad members will send in their class schedule each semester in order to determine when practices should be. Practices consist of some morning and evening practices that prepare everyone for their performances.

“We will have a team camp the week before Wildcat Week that will be hosted on campus to start off our football season,” Williams said. “We attend the athletics chapel during the semester, have our own team chapel during the week and attend the athletics banquet at the end of the spring semester.”

The Pom Squad is fully funded by ACU. They have traveled with the football team to the Texas A&M game where they performed on the sidelines, with the basketball team to the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas where they were able to perform on the court and on sidelines and they have traveled with the baseball team to Globe Life Field where they were able to perform on the Texas Rangers dugout.

Caroline Warber, sophomore marketing major from Fort Worth, is a current member of the Pom Squad.

“Being on the Pom Squad here at ACU has been one the biggest blessings college has brought me,” Warber said. “We get the opportunity to cheer on our athletic teams, and I have met some of my best friends through Pom. It has truly shaped my college journey so far here at ACU, and I am so thankful for all the opportunities and community that it has provided me.”

For any questions, please reach out to the head coach, Amber Ramzanali at aar22a@acu.edu or assistant coach, Peyton Bourland at peb16a@acu.edu. For continued updates regarding tryouts, check out the Pom Squad Instagram @acu_pom.