Hosts, hostesses continue tradition

Host and hostesses are a longstanding Sing Song tradition where students are selected to perform between competitions for all to enjoy.

This year’s six hosts and hostesses are:

Tre Lewis, sophomore ministry and vocation major from Owasso, Oklahoma

Peyton Deffenbaugh, a senior psychology major from Argyle

Addie McDaniel, a senior social work major from Abilene

Emma Taylor, a senior kinesiology major from Edmond, Oklahoma

Kendyl Rogers, a senior environmental science major from Arlington

Brian Lester, a senior music major from Abilene

“I’m basically just like getting to live out my eight-year-old dreams of being a pop star,” Deffenbaugh said.

Deffenbaugh said she is excited to be back on stage performing after participating in theatre and A Cappella group in high school.

“There are just so many aspects of the show that we work on and spend a lot of time on, but I just love doing it.”

Performances will include whole group numbers, smaller group numbers, and solos between acts. Deffenbaugh said she hopes the audience enjoys it as much as she has while preparing for it.

“It’s been so much time, energy, and emotion that’s gone into this,” Deffenbaugh said. “It’s really going to mean a lot whenever it’s not just us seeing it, but it’s others that get to see what we’ve been up to.”

Lewis said one of his favorite parts of being a host is the friendships he’s made. He said the group formed a close bond and would schedule times to get together despite already spending hours at rehearsals with each other.

“I look forward to everyone seeing our relationship and how close we are to each other,” Lewis said. “We are a really tight-knit group.”

The group practiced singing, dances, and costume changes to prepare for the shows.

“We have been in vigorous dance practices nonstop to get this choreo down,” Lewis said. “We had multiple rehearsals where we’re just working on our voices and their blend and everything so that we sound like a unit.”

Lewis and Deffenbaugh both said they were excited about this opportunity. Deffenbaugh also encouraged other students to pursue a future host/hostess role.

“If being a host or hostess is something you’re interested in,” Deffenbaugh said. “Go for it and try it because if you don’t ever audition, then there’s never going to be a chance for you to do it.”