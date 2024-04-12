Sing Song overall winners include Ko Jo Kai, Gamma Sigma Phi and the Senior act

Members of the senior act dress as Cuckoo clocks during their Sing Song act. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Sing Song winners were announced at the shows this past weekend with the winning acts being Ko Jo Kai, Gamma Sigma Phi and the Senior act.

Sing Song shows happened this past Friday and Saturday with multiple students performing from the ACU community. Several awards were given, including set and design, costumes, vocals, entertainment, choreography and overall performance.

The overall performance winners were presented with a trophy at the end of the last show. These acts included:

Ko Jo Kai fireworks theme for the Women’s Division directed by Mary Claire Gunn and Natalie Shaia

Gamma Sigma Phi Willy Wonka theme for the Men’s Division directed by Mason Hejl

Senior’s coo-coo clock for the Class Division directed by Holly Reichling and Taylor Hotchkiss

“Any time you work really hard for something, that is validating and a very rewarding feeling,” said Gunn, junior kinesiology major from Waco. “Being a director can be really, really stressful, but it can also be a lot of fun.”

The process for directors start in the fall semester with the act coming together in the spring. The acts are allotted a number of hours for both building set and practices leading up to the show. Students work hard to have fun and compete in Sing Song.

“This year going in, we have been feel really good on our act. We knew we had all of the elements to win, it was just dependent on if we could actually pull it off on show days,” said Reichling, senior multimedia major from San Antonio. “Everyone in the act, you really get to know those people as friends, even outside of Sing Song.”

Other award winners include:

Set and props for women’s division:

Ko Jo Kai

Sigma Theta Chi

Tri Kappa Gamma

Set and props for men’s division:

Galaxy

Gamma Sigma Phi

Frater Sodalis

Set and props for class division:

Sophmores and juniors

Seniors

Freshman White

Costumes for women’s division:

Ko Jo Kai

Sigma Theta Chi

Delta Theta

Costumes for men’s division:

Gamma Sigma Phi

Frater Sodalis

Galaxy

Costumes for class division:

Sophomore and Juniors

Seniors

Freshman White

Vocals for Women’s Division:

Ko Jo Kai

Sigma Theta Chi

Tri Kappa Gamma

Vocals for Men’s Division:

Gamma Sigma Phi

Galaxy

Frater Sodalis

Vocals for Class Division:

Freshman Purple

Seniors

Freshman White

Entertainment for Women’s Division:

Ko Jo Kai

Sigma Theta Chi

Tri Kappa Gamma

Entertainment for Men’s Division:

Gamma Sigma Phi

Galaxy

Frater Sodalis

Entertainment for Class Division:

Sophomores and Juniors

Freshman Purple

Seniors

Choreography for Women’s Division:

Ko Jo Kai

Sigma Theta Chi

Delta Theta

Choreography for Men’s Division:

Gamma Sigma Phi

Galaxy

Frater Sodalis

Choreography for Class Division:

Sophomores and Juniors

Seniors

Freshman Purple

Women’s Division Acts included:

Ko Jo Kai as fireworks

Sigma Theta Chi as cake

GATA as road signs

Tri Kappa Gamma as Jurassic Park

Delta Theta as astronauts

Men’s Division Acts included:

Gamma Sigma Phi as Willy Wonka

Galaxy as golfers

Frater Sodalis as refrigerators

Sub T as zombies

Class Division Acts included: