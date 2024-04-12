Sing Song overall winners include Ko Jo Kai, Gamma Sigma Phi and the Senior act

Sing Song winners were announced at the shows this past weekend with the winning acts being Ko Jo Kai, Gamma Sigma Phi and the Senior act.
Sing Song shows happened this past Friday and Saturday with multiple students performing from the ACU community. Several awards were given, including set and design, costumes, vocals, entertainment, choreography and overall performance.
The overall performance winners were presented with a trophy at the end of the last show. These acts included:
- Ko Jo Kai fireworks theme for the Women’s Division directed by Mary Claire Gunn and Natalie Shaia
- Gamma Sigma Phi Willy Wonka theme for the Men’s Division directed by Mason Hejl
- Senior’s coo-coo clock for the Class Division directed by Holly Reichling and Taylor Hotchkiss
“Any time you work really hard for something, that is validating and a very rewarding feeling,” said Gunn, junior kinesiology major from Waco. “Being a director can be really, really stressful, but it can also be a lot of fun.”
The process for directors start in the fall semester with the act coming together in the spring. The acts are allotted a number of hours for both building set and practices leading up to the show. Students work hard to have fun and compete in Sing Song.
“This year going in, we have been feel really good on our act. We knew we had all of the elements to win, it was just dependent on if we could actually pull it off on show days,” said Reichling, senior multimedia major from San Antonio. “Everyone in the act, you really get to know those people as friends, even outside of Sing Song.”
Other award winners include:
Set and props for women’s division:
- Ko Jo Kai
- Sigma Theta Chi
- Tri Kappa Gamma
Set and props for men’s division:
- Galaxy
- Gamma Sigma Phi
- Frater Sodalis
Set and props for class division:
- Sophmores and juniors
- Seniors
- Freshman White
Costumes for women’s division:
- Ko Jo Kai
- Sigma Theta Chi
- Delta Theta
Costumes for men’s division:
- Gamma Sigma Phi
- Frater Sodalis
- Galaxy
Costumes for class division:
- Sophomore and Juniors
- Seniors
- Freshman White
Vocals for Women’s Division:
- Ko Jo Kai
- Sigma Theta Chi
- Tri Kappa Gamma
Vocals for Men’s Division:
- Gamma Sigma Phi
- Galaxy
- Frater Sodalis
Vocals for Class Division:
- Freshman Purple
- Seniors
- Freshman White
Entertainment for Women’s Division:
- Ko Jo Kai
- Sigma Theta Chi
- Tri Kappa Gamma
Entertainment for Men’s Division:
- Gamma Sigma Phi
- Galaxy
- Frater Sodalis
Entertainment for Class Division:
- Sophomores and Juniors
- Freshman Purple
- Seniors
Choreography for Women’s Division:
- Ko Jo Kai
- Sigma Theta Chi
- Delta Theta
Choreography for Men’s Division:
- Gamma Sigma Phi
- Galaxy
- Frater Sodalis
Choreography for Class Division:
- Sophomores and Juniors
- Seniors
- Freshman Purple
Women’s Division Acts included:
- Ko Jo Kai as fireworks
- Sigma Theta Chi as cake
- GATA as road signs
- Tri Kappa Gamma as Jurassic Park
- Delta Theta as astronauts
Men’s Division Acts included:
- Gamma Sigma Phi as Willy Wonka
- Galaxy as golfers
- Frater Sodalis as refrigerators
- Sub T as zombies
Class Division Acts included:
- Freshman purple as rollercoaster
- Freshman white as
- Sophomore and junior act as UNO
- Senior act as coo coo clocks
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.